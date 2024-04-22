Did Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Getaway On A Holiday? Duo's Latest Posts Fuel The Fire; Details HERE

Did
Naga
Chaitanya
and
Sobhita
Dhulipala
Go
On
A
Secret
Holiday?Tollywood's
promising
young
actor
Naga
Chaitanya
and
the
sizzling
diva
Sobhita
Dhulipala
have
been
hitting
headlines
now
and
then
for
their
alleged
dating
rumours.
The
duo
is
said
to
have
jetted
off
to
a
wilderness
holiday
and
their
Instagram
pictures
are
proof
enough.
Earlier,
Naga
Chaitanya
and
Sobhita
Dhulipala
were
spotted
at
Naga
Chaitanya's
new
house
in
Jubilee
Hills,
Hyderabad,
which
is
under
construction.
The
rumours
then
started
about
the
duo
seeing
each
other.
Shortly
after,
Naga
Chaitanya
and
Sobhita
reportedly
went
together
to
London
and
several
pictures
of
them
surfaced
online.
One
prominent
picture
that
fueled
the
gossip
was
posted
by
an
Indian
Chef
working
at
one
of
the
Indian
restaurants
in
London.
The
duo
were
at
the
restaurant
and
the
chef
got
a
picture
clicked
with
Naga
Chaitanya.
In
excitement,
the
chef
took
to
his
social
media
handle
and
posted
the
picture
online.
In
it,
within
no
time,
people
spotted
Sobhita
Dhulipala
sitting
behind.
In
the
latest
photos
that
are
now
being
discussed,
Sobhita
Dhulipala
shared
her
experience
of
going
on
a
Jeep
safari
in
an
undisclosed
national
park.
She
said
that
she
saw
peacocks
(flying)
fornicating
at
dawn
and
shared
what
is
on
her
plate,
along
with
a
set
of
videos.
Naga
Chaitanya,
who
mostly
keeps
away
from
social
media
also
posted
a
picture
of
him
from
a
similar
location,
enjoying
the
sunset.
These
pictures
are
visibly
from
the
same
place
and
it
is
now
almost
evident
that
the
duo
is,
in
fact
together
and
are
pursuing
a
relationship,
according
to
a
report
in
Sakshi.
Naga
Chaitanya
separated
and
got
divorced
from
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
after
being
married
for
three
years.
The
duo
announced
the
separation
on
the
verge
of
their
fourth
wedding
anniversary,
much
to
the
dismay
of
fans.
When
they
were
together,
Naga
Chaitanya
and
Samantha
dished
out
couple
goals
and
were
Tollywood's
favourite
couple.
Check
out
their
Instagram
posts
below.
The
32-year-old
actress
was
recently
seen
in
the
role
of
a
prostitute
named
Sita
in
the
movie
co-produced,
directed,
and
enacted
by
Dev
Patel,
titled
'Monkey
Man.'
Her
upcoming
films
are
yet
to
be
announced
but
the
actress
is
awaiting
the
release
of
her
another
Hindi
film
named
'Sitara.'
On
the
other
hand,
Naga
Chaitanya,
who
scored
back-to-back
flops
at
the
box
office
is
keen
on
making
a
comeback
with
his
upcoming
film
titled
'Thandel,'
written
and
directed
by
Chandoo
Mondeti
of
'Karthikeya
2.'
The
actor
joined
hands
with
Sai
Pallavi
once
again
after
their
'Love
Story'
movie.
This
movie
is
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
India
where
a
fisherman
entered
Pakistan
waters
and
was
taken
into
custody.