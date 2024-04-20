Excitement Builds As Amitabh Bachchan’s New Poster Gets Unveiled From The Sci-fi Epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Reveals

Indian
cinema's
biggest
and
most
awaited
release
of
the
year,
the
sci-fi
epic
'Kalki
2898
AD',
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin,
features
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone
and
Disha
Patani
in
pivotal
roles.
While
there's
a
lot
of
buzz
doing
rounds
about
the
film
on
the
internet,
it
was
last
year,
on
the
legendary
Amitabh
Bachchan's
birthday,
when
his
first
look
poster
was
revealed.
Ever
since,
fans
have
eagerly
awaited
more
details
about
the
actor's
look
and
character
in
the
film.
Adding
to
the
excitement,
a
new
poster
of
the
cinema
icon
has
now
been
shared
today
in
different
languages,
including
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada
and
Malayalam.
Clad
in
an
all-white
attire,
Amitabh
Bachchan
can
be
seen
sitting
inside
a
temple,
looking
mysteriously
towards
a
bright
ray
of
light.
Building
anticipation
for
a
big
announcement
soon,
the
poster
reads,
"Samay
Aa
Gaya
Hai" leaving
audiences
all
the
more
excited
for
the
magnum
opus.
Unveiling
the
new
poster,
'Kalki
2898
AD'
social
media
handle
read
as,
"
𝐓𝐡𝐞
𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞
𝐡𝐚𝐬
𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞
𝐭𝐨
𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰
𝐰𝐡𝐨
𝐡𝐞
𝐢𝐬!
"
'Kalki
2898
AD'
made
waves
after
its
groundbreaking
debut
at
San
Diego
Comic-Con
last
year,
earning
massive
global
acclaim.
Directed
by
Nag
Ashwin
and
bankrolled
by
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
a
multilingual
film,
a
mythology-inspired
sci-fi
spectacle
set
in
the
future.
Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 21:02 [IST]