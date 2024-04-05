Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Earn THIS MUCH On Release Day

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
The
Family
Star
is
the
latest
romantic
family
entertainer
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
in
the
lead
roles.
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
'Geetha
Govindam'
fame,
The
Family
Star
was
produced
by
Dil
Raju
under
his
banner.
The
movie
carried
huge
expectations
as
Vijay
Deverakonda
was
back
in
his
element
of
family
and
romantic
entertainer
films.
However,
the
movie
opened
to
mixed
reactions
on
April
5
worldwide.
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
looked
refreshing
as
an
onscreen
couple
and
their
performances
were
befitting.
However,
the
movie's
lack
of
story,
a
new
style
of
engaging
narration,
and
other
factors
made
the
movie
an
underwhelming
fare,
according
to
the
critics'
reviews.
Family
Star
Box
Office
Day
1
Collection
Prediction
Family
Star
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
hashtag,
the
movie
did
not
appeal
to
a
wider
range
of
audiences,
including
a
section
of
the
actors'
fans
and
critics.
Many
of
them
pointed
out
the
weak
story
and
unengaging
narration
with
routine
run-of-the-mill
tropes
of
a
regular
commercial
potboiler.
The
movie's
pre-release
business
was
about
Rs
44
Crore
and
Amazon
Prime
Video
secured
its
digital
streaming
rights.
On
the
first
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star
movie
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
0.83
Crore.
These
figures
are
estimates
and
will
change
accordingly
towards
the
end
of
the
day.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.