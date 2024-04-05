Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Earn THIS MUCH On Release Day

Photo Credit:

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The Family Star is the latest romantic family entertainer starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the 'Geetha Govindam' fame, The Family Star was produced by Dil Raju under his banner. The movie carried huge expectations as Vijay Deverakonda was back in his element of family and romantic entertainer films. However, the movie opened to mixed reactions on April 5 worldwide.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda looked refreshing as an onscreen couple and their performances were befitting. However, the movie's lack of story, a new style of engaging narration, and other factors made the movie an underwhelming fare, according to the critics' reviews.

Family Star Box Office Day 1 Collection Prediction

Family Star and Vijay Deverakonda hashtag, the movie did not appeal to a wider range of audiences, including a section of the actors' fans and critics. Many of them pointed out the weak story and unengaging narration with routine run-of-the-mill tropes of a regular commercial potboiler.

The movie's pre-release business was about Rs 44 Crore and Amazon Prime Video secured its digital streaming rights. On the first day of its theatrical release, Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star movie is expected to make about Rs 0.83 Crore. These figures are estimates and will change accordingly towards the end of the day.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.