Family Star Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Performs Poorly

The Family Star Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda's latest romantic entertainer is a family drama titled The Family Star. The movie hit the screens worldwide on April 5 to lukewarm response. Parasuram Petla wrote and directed the film which has Mrunal Thakur in its female lead character. Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry won appreciation.

Produced by Dil Raju, who also extensively took part in promoting The Family Star movie, the movie seems to have kind of disappointed the fans of its no-head-no-tail story and poor execution.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

The Family Star 10 Days Worldwide Collection: No Chance For Survival

Nizam: Rs 4.95 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 94 Lakh

UA: Rs 1.08 Crore

East: Rs 68 Lakh

West: Rs 56 Lakh

Guntur: Rs 70 Lakh

Krishna: Rs 65 Lakh

Nellore: Rs 53 Lakh

AP& TG Total: Rs 10.09 Crore (Rs 18.05 Crore Gross)

KA + ROI: Rs 1.36 Crore

OS: Rs 4.84 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 16.29 Crore (Rs 31.10 Crore Gross)

Movie Overall Business: Rs 43 Crore

Break-Even: Rs 44 Crore

Difference: Rs 27.71 Crore

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.