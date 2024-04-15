Family Star Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Performs Poorly

The
Family
Star
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
romantic
entertainer
is
a
family
drama
titled
The
Family
Star.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
April
5
to
lukewarm
response.
Parasuram
Petla
wrote
and
directed
the
film
which
has
Mrunal
Thakur
in
its
female
lead
character.
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Deverakonda's
chemistry
won
appreciation.
Produced
by
Dil
Raju,
who
also
extensively
took
part
in
promoting
The
Family
Star
movie,
the
movie
seems
to
have
kind
of
disappointed
the
fans
of
its
no-head-no-tail
story
and
poor
execution.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
The
Family
Star
10
Days
Worldwide
Collection:
No
Chance
For
Survival
Nizam:
Rs
4.95
Crore
Ceeded:
Rs
94
Lakh
UA:
Rs
1.08
Crore
East:
Rs
68
Lakh
West:
Rs
56
Lakh
Guntur:
Rs
70
Lakh
Krishna:
Rs
65
Lakh
Nellore:
Rs
53
Lakh
AP&
TG
Total:
Rs
10.09
Crore
(Rs
18.05
Crore
Gross)
KA
+
ROI:
Rs
1.36
Crore
OS:
Rs
4.84
Crore
Total
Worldwide
Collection:
Rs
16.29
Crore
(Rs
31.10
Crore
Gross)
Movie
Overall
Business:
Rs
43
Crore
Break-Even:
Rs
44
Crore
Difference:
Rs
27.71
Crore
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.