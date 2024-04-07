Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Mrunal's Film Crawls Towards Double-Digit Mark

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Vijay
Deverakonda-Mrunal
Thakur's
latest
romantic
family-drama
-
Family
Star
-
is
yet
to
pick
up
pace
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
released
in
theatres
on
5th
April
2024,
in
3
languages
-
Telugu,
Tamil
and
Hindi.
Directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
Family
Star
featured
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
a
guest
appearance.
The
film
also
stars
Abhinaya,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
and
Ravi
Babu.
Family
Star,
which
marks
the
first
collaboration
between
Vijay
Deverakonda-Mrunal
Thakur,
opened
to
mixed
response
from
audience
and
critics
alike.
The
film
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
5.75
crores
on
its
opening
day
in
India.
Reportedly,
the
film
saw
an
overall
38.45
per
cent
Telugu
occupancy
on
Friday,
April
5.
The
Tamil
occupancy
was
15.31
per
cent.
Now,
according
to
Sacnilk,
Vijay-Mrunal's
romantic
family-entertainer
managed
to
collect
around
Rs
4
crores
(early
estimates)
on
its
first
Saturday
at
the
domestic
box
office.
While
the
actual
figures
are
awaited,
Family
Star
box
office
collection
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
9.75
crores
in
2
days.
As
the
report
further
suggests,
the
movie
had
an
overall
28.62%
Telugu
Occupancy,
while
it
witnessed
an
overall
18.39%
occupancy
rate
in
the
Tamil
belt.
Produced
by
Dil
Raju
Production
and
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
the
movie
revolves
around
the
story
of
Govardhan
(played
by
Deverakonda)
a
middle-class
man
taking
up
the
responsibility
of
his
family
and
finding
his
love.
The
life
of
Govardhan,
who
wants
to
achieve
greatness
in
life,
has
to
navigate
through
a
myriad
of
relationship/trust/ego
issues.
Ahead
of
the
release
of
Family
Star,
Deverakonda
penned
an
emotional
note
for
his
father
on
social
media.
He
captioned
the
post,
"My
Family
Star.
Without
you,
I
wouldn't
be
where
I
am
today.
From
my
first
steps
as
a
baby,
till
every
step
I
take
today,
I
know
you're
standing
behind
me
and
watching
over
me.
You
struggled,
so
I
never
have
to.
You
sacrificed
your
happiness
so
that
I
could
be
happy.
You
are
my
first
best
friend.
You
are
my
first
hero.
You
are
my
strength."