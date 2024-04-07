Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Mrunal's Film Crawls Towards Double-Digit Mark

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's latest romantic family-drama - Family Star - is yet to pick up pace at the box office. The movie released in theatres on 5th April 2024, in 3 languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star featured Rashmika Mandanna in a guest appearance. The film also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu.

Family Star, which marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur, opened to mixed response from audience and critics alike. The film managed to rake in Rs 5.75 crores on its opening day in India. Reportedly, the film saw an overall 38.45 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, April 5. The Tamil occupancy was 15.31 per cent.

Now, according to Sacnilk, Vijay-Mrunal's romantic family-entertainer managed to collect around Rs 4 crores (early estimates) on its first Saturday at the domestic box office. While the actual figures are awaited, Family Star box office collection is estimated to be around Rs 9.75 crores in 2 days.

As the report further suggests, the movie had an overall 28.62% Telugu Occupancy, while it witnessed an overall 18.39% occupancy rate in the Tamil belt.

Produced by Dil Raju Production and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie revolves around the story of Govardhan (played by Deverakonda) a middle-class man taking up the responsibility of his family and finding his love. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life, has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.

Ahead of the release of Family Star, Deverakonda penned an emotional note for his father on social media. He captioned the post, "My Family Star. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, till every step I take today, I know you're standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled, so I never have to. You sacrificed your happiness so that I could be happy. You are my first best friend. You are my first hero. You are my strength."

