Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Drama Gets Discouraging Reviews

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
The
Family
Star
is
the
latest
family-based
romantic
action
film
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
in
the
lead
roles.
Parasuram
Petla,
who
earlier
filmed
Geetha
Govindam
with
Vijay
joined
hands
once
again
for
yet
another
family
drama,
under
the
production
of
Dil
Raju's
SVC
banner.
The
movie
hit
the
screens
in
Telugu
and
Tamil
on
April
5,
worldwide.
Upon
its
theatrical
release,
Family
Star
earned
a
severe
backlash
for
the
actor,
for
his
poor
selection
of
scripts.
The
movie
is
on
its
way
to
remain
a
flop
venture
at
the
box
office.
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
looked
refreshing
as
an
onscreen
couple
and
their
performances
were
befitting.
However,
the
movie's
lack
of
story,
a
new
style
of
engaging
narration,
and
other
factors
made
the
movie
an
underwhelming
fare,
according
to
the
critics'
reviews.
Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
Family
Star's
pre-release
business
came
around
for
Rs
44
Crore
and
the
digital
rights
were
sold
off
to
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Now
that
the
movie
is
underperforming
at
the
box
office,
the
movie
might
enter
the
OTT
platform
very
soon.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
The
Family
Star
below.
Day
1:
Rs
5.75
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
2:
Rs
0.
95
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
2
Days
Box
Office
Collection:
Rs
6.7
Crore
(Approximately)
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.