Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Drama Gets Discouraging Reviews

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: The Family Star is the latest family-based romantic action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Parasuram Petla, who earlier filmed Geetha Govindam with Vijay joined hands once again for yet another family drama, under the production of Dil Raju's SVC banner. The movie hit the screens in Telugu and Tamil on April 5, worldwide. Upon its theatrical release, Family Star earned a severe backlash for the actor, for his poor selection of scripts. The movie is on its way to remain a flop venture at the box office.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda looked refreshing as an onscreen couple and their performances were befitting. However, the movie's lack of story, a new style of engaging narration, and other factors made the movie an underwhelming fare, according to the critics' reviews.

Family Star Box Office Collection Prediction

The Family Star's pre-release business came around for Rs 44 Crore and the digital rights were sold off to Amazon Prime Video. Now that the movie is underperforming at the box office, the movie might enter the OTT platform very soon. Check out the day-wise box office collection of The Family Star below.

Day 1: Rs 5.75 Crore (rough data)

Day 2: Rs 0. 95 Crore (may earn)

Total 2 Days Box Office Collection: Rs 6.7 Crore (Approximately)

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.