Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails To Engage

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction:
The
Family
Star
movie
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
lead
pair,
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
was
released
amid
expectations
and
high
hopes
on
April
5.
The
movie
bankrolled
by
Dil
Raju
and
his
banner
was
an
underwhelming
affair
opined
the
critics
as
well
as
fans
after
the
very
first
show
on
the
first
day.
While
fans
got
to
see
Vijay
Deverakonda
on
the
big
screen
in
his
element,
the
lack
of
story
and
convincing
screenplay
played
the
spoilsport.
In
addition,
a
section
also
opined
that
Vijay
Deverakonda
needs
to
work
on
his
accent
and
diction
as
it
is
getting
monotonous
and
boring.
However,
the
pairing
of
Mrunal
Thakur
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
was
refreshing
to
see,
according
to
the
reviews.
The
Family
Star
earned
an
estimated
Rs
11.94
Crore
at
the
box
office
in
India
by
the
end
of
its
three-day
run
at
the
theatres.
On
its
fourth
day,
the
numbers
further
slumped
for
this
romantic
family
entertainer.
Check
out
the
day-wise
collection
details
below.
Day
1:
Rs
5.75
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.2
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.99
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
4:
Rs
0.04
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
4
Days
Collection:
Rs
11.98
Crore
(approximately)
including
Tamil
and
Telugu
versions.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.