Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails To Engage

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: The Family Star movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair, written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid expectations and high hopes on April 5. The movie bankrolled by Dil Raju and his banner was an underwhelming affair opined the critics as well as fans after the very first show on the first day.

While fans got to see Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen in his element, the lack of story and convincing screenplay played the spoilsport. In addition, a section also opined that Vijay Deverakonda needs to work on his accent and diction as it is getting monotonous and boring. However, the pairing of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda was refreshing to see, according to the reviews.

Family Star Box Office Prediction

The Family Star earned an estimated Rs 11.94 Crore at the box office in India by the end of its three-day run at the theatres. On its fourth day, the numbers further slumped for this romantic family entertainer. Check out the day-wise collection details below.

Day 1: Rs 5.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.2 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.99 Crore (rough data)

Day 4: Rs 0.04 Crore (may earn)

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 11.98 Crore (approximately) including Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.