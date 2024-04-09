Family Star Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal's Film Has No Hopes For Revival

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
family
drama
and
romantic
entertainer
titled
'The
Family
Star,'
was
released
worldwide
on
April
5
amid
high
expectations.
The
'Geetha
Govindham'
actor-director
duo
came
together
again
for
this
entertainer
earned
negative
reviews
after
hitting
the
screens.
Mrunal
Thakur
is
the
most
sought-after
female
actress
in
Tollywood
and
delivered
back-to-back
hits.
After
Sreeleela
walked
out
of
this
project
citing
her
date
clash,
Mrunal
joined
the
cast
making
for
a
fresh
pairing
with
Vijay
Deverakonda.
The
onscreen
couple
looked
convincing
and
performed
well
in
their
characters
that
didn't
have
anything
impeccable
to
showcase
in
an
otherwise
old
and
routine
story,
opined
the
critics.
The
Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
Family
Star
earned
an
estimated
Rs
11.94
Crore
at
the
box
office
in
India
by
the
end
of
its
three-day
run
at
the
theatres.
After
the
opening
weekend,
which
was
underwhelming
neough,
the
movie's
footfalls
and
eventually
the
collection
dropped
further
owing
to
the
lukewarm
reviews.
Meanwhile,
Tillu
Square
and
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
version
have
taken
over.
Check
out
the
day-wise
collection
details
below.
Day
1:
Rs
5.75
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.2
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.99
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.04
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
5:
Rs
0.09
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
5
Days
Collection:
Rs
13.81
Crore
(approximately)
including
Tamil
and
Telugu
versions.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 10:23 [IST]