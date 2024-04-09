Family Star Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal's Film Has No Hopes For Revival

Photo Credit:

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' was released worldwide on April 5 amid high expectations. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo came together again for this entertainer earned negative reviews after hitting the screens.

Mrunal Thakur is the most sought-after female actress in Tollywood and delivered back-to-back hits. After Sreeleela walked out of this project citing her date clash, Mrunal joined the cast making for a fresh pairing with Vijay Deverakonda. The onscreen couple looked convincing and performed well in their characters that didn't have anything impeccable to showcase in an otherwise old and routine story, opined the critics.

The Family Star Box Office Collection Prediction

The Family Star earned an estimated Rs 11.94 Crore at the box office in India by the end of its three-day run at the theatres. After the opening weekend, which was underwhelming neough, the movie's footfalls and eventually the collection dropped further owing to the lukewarm reviews. Meanwhile, Tillu Square and Manjummel Boys Telugu version have taken over. Check out the day-wise collection details below.

Day 1: Rs 5.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.2 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.99 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.04 Crore (rough data)

Day 5: Rs 0.09 Crore (may earn)

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 13.81 Crore (approximately) including Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.