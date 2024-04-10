Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Latest Family Romantic Film Struggles

Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
family
drama
and
romantic
entertainer
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
on
April
5
worldwide.
Mrunal
Thakur
sizzled
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Vijay
Deverakonda,
making
their
combination
a
refreshing
experience
on
the
big
screen.
Produced
by
Dil
Raju,
who
also
extensively
took
part
in
promoting
The
Family
Star
movie,
the
movie
seems
to
have
kind
of
disappointed
the
fans
with
its
old
story
and
poor
execution.
The
movie's
break-even
target
is
Rs
44
Crore
and
by
the
end
of
its
sixth
day
at
the
theatres,
the
movie
is
only
at
Rs
16
Crore,
much
slower
and
with
no
hopes
for
revival
at
the
box
office.
The
Family
Star
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
Family
Star
faced
negative
feedback
that
had
a
direct
impact
on
its
numbers
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
is
struggling
to
attract
viewers
and
on
the
other
hand,
the
dubbed
version
of
Manjummel
Boys
and
Tillu
Square,
which
was
released
a
week
before
The
Family
Star,
is
continuing
to
perform
well.
Check
out
the
day-wise
collection
details
below.
Day
1:
Rs
5.75
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.45
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
3.1
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.3
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
2.5
Crore
(rough
data)
Day
6:
Rs
0.49
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
6
Days
Collection:
Rs
16.59
Crore
(approximately)
including
Tamil
and
Telugu
versions.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.