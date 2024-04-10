Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Latest Family Romantic Film Struggles

Photo Credit:

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid decent expectations on April 5 worldwide. Mrunal Thakur sizzled as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, making their combination a refreshing experience on the big screen.

Produced by Dil Raju, who also extensively took part in promoting The Family Star movie, the movie seems to have kind of disappointed the fans with its old story and poor execution. The movie's break-even target is Rs 44 Crore and by the end of its sixth day at the theatres, the movie is only at Rs 16 Crore, much slower and with no hopes for revival at the box office.

The Family Star Box Office Collection Prediction

The Family Star faced negative feedback that had a direct impact on its numbers at the box office. The movie is struggling to attract viewers and on the other hand, the dubbed version of Manjummel Boys and Tillu Square, which was released a week before The Family Star, is continuing to perform well. Check out the day-wise collection details below.

Day 1: Rs 5.75 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.45 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3.1 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.3 Crore

Day 5: Rs 2.5 Crore (rough data)

Day 6: Rs 0.49 Crore (may earn)

Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 16.59 Crore (approximately) including Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.