Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Hours After Its Theatrical Release

Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online Hours After Release: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, was released worldwide on April 5. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo have come together for the second time for this entertainer which was released to a mixed response.

Mrunal Thakur, who is the most sought-after female actress in Tollywood was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda after Sreeleela rejected the project citing a date clash. The onscreen couple looked convincing and performed well in their characters that didn't have anything impeccable to showcase in an otherwise old and routine story.

Family Star and Vijay Deverakonda hashtag, the movie did not appeal to a wider range of audiences, including a section of the actors' fans and critics. Many of them pointed out the weak story and unengaging narration with routine run-of-the-mill tropes of a regular commercial potboiler.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star movie is getting a mixed response and within a few hours following its grand worldwide theatrical release, the movie's content got leaked online in HD quality, much to the astonishment. Several piracy websites have preyed on the Family Star movie and made links to watch and download the entire movie, making it freely available on the internet. Measures to curb the rampant practices of piracy by the filmmakers, as well as the cops, are proving to be futile.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

