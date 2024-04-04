Family Star Hindi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Latest Family Drama Will Hit Screens On...

Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
Hindi
Release
Date:
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
Petla
have
come
together
for
another
family
entertainer
titled
'The
Family
Star,'
which
is
going
to
be
released
all
over
the
world
on
April
5.
The
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur
and
features
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
a
cameo.
After
the
success
of
Geetha
Govindam,
the
director-actor
duo
signed
this
project
under
the
production
of
Dil
Raju's
banner.
The
movie
which
has
several
notable
actors
including
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
and
Vasuki,
carries
several
expectations.
The
Family
Star
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
for
a
whopping
price
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
pre-release
business
fetched
a
whopping
Rs
44
Crore
for
Vijay
Deverakonda's
film.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
The
Family
Star
Hindi
Release
Date
Vijay
Deverakonda
also
turned
into
a
pan-India
hero
with
his
film
Liger.
The
movie
remained
an
absolute
disaster
and
made
him
popular
among
the
Hindi
audiences
for
various
reasons.
To
cash
in
on
his
craze
as
well
as
Mrunal
Thakur's
involvement
in
the
movie
as
the
female
lead,
The
Family
Star
movie
is
also
being
released
in
Hindi.
On
April
5,
the
Telugu
original
and
Tamil
versions
are
hitting
screens.
The
makers
of
the
film
clarified
that
the
dubbing
works
are
pending
and
depending
on
the
film's
response
at
the
regional
box
office,
the
movie's
Hindi
and
Malayalam
versions
will
be
released.
As
per
the
update,
The
Family
Star
Hindi
version
will
be
released
two
weeks
after
April
5.
The
official
date
will
be
out
soon.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.