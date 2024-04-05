Family Star Hit Or Flop: Did Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Dash The Hopes Of Fans? Details

Photo Credit:

Family Star Hit Or Flop: Did Vijay Deverakonda Disappoint? Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid decent expectations on April 5 worldwide. Mrunal Thakur sizzled as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, making a fresh onscreen pair to look forward to.

Produced by Dil Raju, who also extensively took part in promoting The Family Star movie, the movie seems to have kind of disappointed the fans of its no-head-no-tail story and poor execution. While a section of fans are divided about the film, many critics opine that the performances of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal are the only saving grace of the film.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Hit Or Flop?

Going by the available tweets and posts that are trending under the Family Star and Vijay Deverakonda hashtag, the movie did not appeal to a wider range of audiences, including a section of the actors' fans and critics. Many of them pointed out the weak story and unengaging narration with routine run-of-the-mill formulae of starting and ending the movie. The background score for the film also didn't establish a connection with the viewers watching in theatres. Here are some of the tweets that talk about Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star movie.

Outdated writing with equally boring and basic premise, conflict and scenes. Nothing actually works out in this one! #TheFamilyStar pic.twitter.com/PmwnHP7jKG — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) April 4, 2024

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.