Family Star Hit Or Flop: Did Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Dash The Hopes Of Fans? Details

Family
Star
Hit
Or
Flop:
Did
Vijay
Deverakonda
Disappoint?
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
family
drama
and
romantic
entertainer
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
on
April
5
worldwide.
Mrunal
Thakur
sizzled
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Vijay
Deverakonda,
making
a
fresh
onscreen
pair
to
look
forward
to.
Produced
by
Dil
Raju,
who
also
extensively
took
part
in
promoting
The
Family
Star
movie,
the
movie
seems
to
have
kind
of
disappointed
the
fans
of
its
no-head-no-tail
story
and
poor
execution.
While
a
section
of
fans
are
divided
about
the
film,
many
critics
opine
that
the
performances
of
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
are
the
only
saving
grace
of
the
film.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
Hit
Or
Flop?
Going
by
the
available
tweets
and
posts
that
are
trending
under
the
Family
Star
and
Vijay
Deverakonda
hashtag,
the
movie
did
not
appeal
to
a
wider
range
of
audiences,
including
a
section
of
the
actors'
fans
and
critics.
Many
of
them
pointed
out
the
weak
story
and
unengaging
narration
with
routine
run-of-the-mill
formulae
of
starting
and
ending
the
movie.
The
background
score
for
the
film
also
didn't
establish
a
connection
with
the
viewers
watching
in
theatres.
Here
are
some
of
the
tweets
that
talk
about
Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star
movie.
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 10:16 [IST]