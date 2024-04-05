Family Star OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform Fixed: When & Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda's New Film

Photo Credit:

Family Star OTT Release Date On Prime Video: Vijay Deverakonda finally hit the screens with his yet another family-based romantic emotional drama titled The Family Star. The movie marks his second collaboration with 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla, and features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Amid decent expectations, The Fmaily Star movie hit the screens worldwide on April 5. Unfortunately, the movie is earning mixed response at the box office with many fans expressing disappointment.

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla are reeling under flops back-to-back and are hoping to comeback to the success track with their epic family drama genre. To repeat the magic of 'Geetha Govindam,' the duo roped in Rashmika Mandanna for a cameo as well.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Amazon Prime Video Secures The Family Star Movie's Digital Rights

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda's 'The Family Man' movie have closed the deal with OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and the official collaboration was also announced. After the film's completion of theatrical run, the digital streaming date will be announced.

The Family Star Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha among others in key roles. Rashmika Mandanna also appeared in a cameo.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.