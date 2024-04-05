Family Star OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform Fixed: When & Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda's New Film

Family
Star
OTT
Release
Date
On
Prime
Video:
Vijay
Deverakonda
finally
hit
the
screens
with
his
yet
another
family-based
romantic
emotional
drama
titled
The
Family
Star.
The
movie
marks
his
second
collaboration
with
'Geetha
Govindam'
director
Parasuram
Petla,
and
features
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead.
Amid
decent
expectations,
The
Fmaily
Star
movie
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
April
5.
Unfortunately,
the
movie
is
earning
mixed
response
at
the
box
office
with
many
fans
expressing
disappointment.
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram
Petla
are
reeling
under
flops
back-to-back
and
are
hoping
to
comeback
to
the
success
track
with
their
epic
family
drama
genre.
To
repeat
the
magic
of
'Geetha
Govindam,'
the
duo
roped
in
Rashmika
Mandanna
for
a
cameo
as
well.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Amazon
Prime
Video
Secures
The
Family
Star
Movie's
Digital
Rights
The
makers
of
Vijay
Deverakonda's
'The
Family
Man'
movie
have
closed
the
deal
with
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
the
official
collaboration
was
also
announced.
After
the
film's
completion
of
theatrical
run,
the
digital
streaming
date
will
be
announced.
The
Family
Star
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
the
movie
stars
Mrunal
Thakur,
Vasuki,
Rohini
Hattangadi,
Vennela
Kishore,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Ravi
Babu,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Divyansha
among
others
in
key
roles.
Rashmika
Mandanna
also
appeared
in
a
cameo.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.