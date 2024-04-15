Family Star OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Will Stream From THIS Date? Details

Photo Credit:

Family Star OTT Release Date Fixed On Prime Video: The latest Telugu family romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur, The Family Star is now back in the headlines for its OTT release date and time.

Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie was theatrically released on April 5 worldwide amid very high expectations. The Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram, who earlier delivered a blockbuster like 'Geetha Govindam.' However, The Family Star failed to live up to the expectations and is billed as a commercial failure which has no elements that could work in its progress.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star OTT Rights Bagged By Prime Video

This movie's digital streaming rights fetched a decent amount before its theatrical release and Dil Raju, the filmmaker closed the deal with the OTT giant, Amazon Prime Video. The movie which is performing miserably at the box office from day 1 of its theatrical release is expected to make an early debut on the OTT platform. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star movie might start streaming from May 3, if the latest buzz is to be believed.

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others.