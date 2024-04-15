Family Star OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Will Stream From THIS Date? Details

Family
Star
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
On
Prime
Video:
The
latest
Telugu
family
romantic
drama
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda-Mrunal
Thakur,
The
Family
Star
is
now
back
in
the
headlines
for
its
OTT
release
date
and
time.
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram,
the
movie
was
theatrically
released
on
April
5
worldwide
amid
very
high
expectations.
The
Family
Star
marks
the
second
collaboration
between
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Parasuram,
who
earlier
delivered
a
blockbuster
like
'Geetha
Govindam.'
However,
The
Family
Star
failed
to
live
up
to
the
expectations
and
is
billed
as
a
commercial
failure
which
has
no
elements
that
could
work
in
its
progress.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
OTT
Rights
Bagged
By
Prime
Video
This
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
fetched
a
decent
amount
before
its
theatrical
release
and
Dil
Raju,
the
filmmaker
closed
the
deal
with
the
OTT
giant,
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
movie
which
is
performing
miserably
at
the
box
office
from
day
1
of
its
theatrical
release
is
expected
to
make
an
early
debut
on
the
OTT
platform.
Reportedly,
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
movie
might
start
streaming
from
May
3,
if
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed.
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.