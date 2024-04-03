Family Star Pre-Release Business: Vijay Devarakonda's Romantic Drama Closes Stunning Theatrical Deal; Deets In

Family
Star
Pre-Release
Business
&
Break-Even
Target:
Vijay
Deverakonda
is
all
set
to
enthrall
his
fans
and
movie
buffs
with
his
family
and
romantic
action
entertainer
titled
'The
Family
Star.'
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla;
featuring
Mrunal
Thakur
as
the
female
lead.
The
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
April
5.
The
movie
carries
high
expectations
and
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
the
actor
and
director.
The
duo
is
looking
to
secure
a
biggest
hit
after
delivering
back-to-back
flops.
In
The
Family
Star,
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
said
to
have
played
a
cameo
appearance
in
a
song.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
Pre-Release
Business
&
Break-Even
Target
The
Family
Star
movie
is
setting
high
expectations
with
Vijay
Deverakonda
and
Mrunal
Thakur
coming
together
under
the
direction
of
Parasuram
Petla.
The
theatrical
trailers
of
the
film
amplified
the
expectations.
The
pre-release
business
came
together
at
Rs
45
Crore,
one
of
the
biggest
numbers
for
tier
2
heroes
of
Tollywood.
The
film's
break-even
target
is
also
the
same.
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 15:30 [IST]