Family Star Pre-Release Business: Vijay Devarakonda's Romantic Drama Closes Stunning Theatrical Deal; Deets In

Family Star Pre-Release Business & Break-Even Target: Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthrall his fans and movie buffs with his family and romantic action entertainer titled 'The Family Star.' The movie was written and directed by Parasuram Petla; featuring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The movie is going to hit the screens worldwide on April 5.

The movie carries high expectations and marks the second collaboration of the actor and director. The duo is looking to secure a biggest hit after delivering back-to-back flops. In The Family Star, Rashmika Mandanna is said to have played a cameo appearance in a song.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Pre-Release Business & Break-Even Target

The Family Star movie is setting high expectations with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur coming together under the direction of Parasuram Petla. The theatrical trailers of the film amplified the expectations. The pre-release business came together at Rs 45 Crore, one of the biggest numbers for tier 2 heroes of Tollywood. The film's break-even target is also the same.

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.