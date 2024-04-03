Family Star Ticket Bookings Opened: Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Family Drama All Set For An Exciting Release

Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
Ticket
Bookings
Opened:
Writer-director
Parasuram
Petla,
who
earlier
made
'Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata'
with
superstar
Mahesh
Babu
was
criticized
for
wasting
an
opportunity
as
such,
despite
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata's
commercial
success.
The
director
who
faced
severe
flak
from
the
filmmakers
of
Tollywood
for
his
commitment
issues
joined
hands
with
Vijay
Deverakonda
for
the
second
time.
Titled
'The
Family
Star,'
the
upcoming
film
is
a
romantic
family
drama
set
against
the
backdrop
of
middle-class
issues.
Mrunal
Thakur
was
paired
opposite
Vijay
Deverakonda
for
the
first
time.
The
movie
is
now
ready
to
hit
the
screens
on
April
5
worldwide.
The
Family
Star
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
for
a
whopping
price
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
Advance
Bookings
Begin
The
film's
grand
pre-release
event
was
held
in
Hyderabad
on
April
2
amid
huge
fanfare.
Two
days
ahead
of
the
film's
grand
worldwide
theatrical
release,
the
advance
ticket
bookings
of
The
Family
Star
movie
have
begun.
The
fans
who
have
pinned
high
hopes
on
Vijay
Deverakonda's
The
Family
Star
movie
along
with
the
actor
have
been
waiting
with
bated
breath.
They
all
badly
want
The
Family
Star
movie
to
make
big
at
the
box
office,
given
the
back-to-back
flops
of
the
actor.
The
Family
Star
Cast
This
family
romantic-action
drama
stars
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Mrunal
Thakur,
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Vasuki,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Abigayle
Scobee
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.