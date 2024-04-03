Family Star USA Pre-Sales: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Sets Off On A Slow Note Abroad

Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
USA
Pre-Sales
Begin
Slow:
Vijay
Deverakonda's
latest
is
a
family-based
love
story
written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
exclusively
for
the
actor.
Parasuram
took
a
long
break
after
Mahesh
Babu's
Sarkaru
Vaari
Paata
before
bringing
'The
Family
Star'
on
the
sets
under
the
SVC
banner.
Vijay
Deverakonda
was
paired
with
Tollywood's
one
of
the
most
happening
beauties,
Mrunal
Thakur,
for
the
first
time.
The
movie
is
ready
to
unfold
its
magic
on
the
silver
screen
on
April
5.
The
Family
Star
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
secured
for
a
whopping
price
by
Amazon
Prime
Video.
The
pre-release
business
fetched
a
whopping
Rs
44
Crore
for
Vijay
Deverakonda,
whose
last
outing
with
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
with
Kushi
also
underwhelming
at
the
box
office.
Family
Star
Synopsis
The
movie
dabbles
around
the
middle-class
setup
of
a
family,
the
highs
and
lows,
financial
budgeting,
their
affections,
and
love.
Govardhan
is
the
major
breadwinner
of
his
family
and
he
is
strict.
But,
when
it
is
time
for
him
to
secure
his
family
and
fight
for
his
love,
he
changes.
Family
Star
USA
Pre-Sales
The
movie's
overseas
business
was
pretty
decent
and
Vijay
Deverakonda's
craze
furthered
the
excitement.
The
trend
is
slow
as
per
the
reports
from
Gulte
and
it
needs
a
strong
push
to
surpass
the
numbers
of
his
previous
films
'Kushi'
and
'Liger'
pre-sales.
Here
is
a
small
detail
below.
Family
Star
movie
made
about
USD
79,980
from
675
shows
spread
across
259
locations.
The
Family
Star
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Parasuram
Petla,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
(SVC)
of
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish.
Vasu
Varma
is
the
co-writer.
Gopi
Sundar
is
composing
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
background
score.
K
U
Mohanan
is
cranking
the
camera.
Marthan
K.
Venkatesh
is
on
board
for
editing
the
film.
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Work
Front
The
actor
will
also
be
seen
in
an
action
drama
referred
to
as
VD
12,
which
is
being
helmed
by
Gautam
Tinnanuri.
The
film's
shooting
is
in
progress.
The
'Kushi'
actor
is
also
expected
to
shine
in
a
cameo
in
Nag
Ashwin-Prabhas'
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD.