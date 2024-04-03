Family Star USA Pre-Sales: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Sets Off On A Slow Note Abroad

Photo Credit:

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star USA Pre-Sales Begin Slow:

Vijay Deverakonda's latest is a family-based love story written and directed by Parasuram Petla, exclusively for the actor. Parasuram took a long break after Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata before bringing 'The Family Star' on the sets under the SVC banner.

Vijay Deverakonda was paired with Tollywood's one of the most happening beauties, Mrunal Thakur, for the first time. The movie is ready to unfold its magic on the silver screen on April 5.

The Family Star movie's digital streaming rights were secured for a whopping price by Amazon Prime Video. The pre-release business fetched a whopping Rs 44 Crore for Vijay Deverakonda, whose last outing with Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Kushi also underwhelming at the box office.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star USA Pre-Sales

The movie's overseas business was pretty decent and Vijay Deverakonda's craze furthered the excitement. The trend is slow as per the reports from Gulte and it needs a strong push to surpass the numbers of his previous films 'Kushi' and 'Liger' pre-sales. Here is a small detail below.

Family Star movie made about USD 79,980 from 675 shows spread across 259 locations.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.

Vijay Deverakonda's Work Front

The actor will also be seen in an action drama referred to as VD 12, which is being helmed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The film's shooting is in progress. The 'Kushi' actor is also expected to shine in a cameo in Nag Ashwin-Prabhas' science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD.