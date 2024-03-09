Gaami Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Set For A Remarkable Opening Weekend

Photo Credit:

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's latest adventure drama with a unique concept, Gaami, is now making the right sound at the Telugu box office. Gaami was released worldwide amid decent buzz on March 8. The movie is getting positive reviews and appreciation is pouring in for all the crafts involved in the filmmaking.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Gaami became the highest opening day movie for Vishwak Sen's career so far and the movie is getting a thumping response at the box office, theatrically. As per the moviemakers, Vidyadhar Kagita's directorial has earned about Rs 11 Crore from all over the world on the first day. Check out the day-wise box office collection of the Gaami movie from India, below.

Day 1: Rs 4.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 1.19 Crore (may earn)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 5.69 Crore (Approximately)

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran composed the entire background score.