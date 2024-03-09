Gaami Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Set For A Remarkable Opening Weekend

Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Vishwak
Sen's
latest
adventure
drama
with
a
unique
concept,
Gaami,
is
now
making
the
right
sound
at
the
Telugu
box
office.
Gaami
was
released
worldwide
amid
decent
buzz
on
March
8.
The
movie
is
getting
positive
reviews
and
appreciation
is
pouring
in
for
all
the
crafts
involved
in
the
filmmaking.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Gaami
Gaami
became
the
highest
opening
day
movie
for
Vishwak
Sen's
career
so
far
and
the
movie
is
getting
a
thumping
response
at
the
box
office,
theatrically.
As
per
the
moviemakers,
Vidyadhar
Kagita's
directorial
has
earned
about
Rs
11
Crore
from
all
over
the
world
on
the
first
day.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
the
Gaami
movie
from
India,
below.
Day
1:
Rs
4.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
1.19
Crore
(may
earn)
Total
2
Days
Collection:
Rs
5.69
Crore
(Approximately)
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.