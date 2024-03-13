Gaami Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Gains Interest After Former's Post

Photo Credit:

Gaami Box Office Collection: Vishwak Sen's latest adventure drama titled Gaami, which was released worldwide on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri is running successfully at the theatres.

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, the movie which took almost six years from the start to until it hit the screens. Starring Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya in the key roles, this non-linear drama is continuing to enthrall the viewers despite a bit of mixed talk.

Gaami, however, proved to be commercially successful as it surpassed the break-even target within the first three days and entered the profit-making zone in all the centers it was released.

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

Gaami became the highest opening day movie for Vishwak Sen's career so far and the movie is getting a thumping response at the box office, theatrically. As per the moviemakers, Vidyadhar Kagita's directorial has earned about Rs 11 Crore from all over the world on the first day. The movie gained better attention and even after the first weekend, Vishwak Sen's film is drawing decent crowds. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Gaami movie from India, below.

Day 1: Rs 4 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.25 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.78 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.75 Crore

Day 6: Rs 0.22 Crore(may earn)

Total 6 Days Collection: Rs 11 Crore (Approximately)

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran composed the entire background score.