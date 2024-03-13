Gaami Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Gains Interest After Former's Post

Gaami
Box
Office
Collection:
Vishwak
Sen's
latest
adventure
drama
titled
Gaami,
which
was
released
worldwide
on
March
8
on
the
occasion
of
Maha
Sivarathri
is
running
successfully
at
the
theatres.
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
the
movie
which
took
almost
six
years
from
the
start
to
until
it
hit
the
screens.
Starring
Chandini
Chowdary
and
Abhinaya
in
the
key
roles,
this
non-linear
drama
is
continuing
to
enthrall
the
viewers
despite
a
bit
of
mixed
talk.
Gaami,
however,
proved
to
be
commercially
successful
as
it
surpassed
the
break-even
target
within
the
first
three
days
and
entered
the
profit-making
zone
in
all
the
centers
it
was
released.
Gaami
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction
Gaami
became
the
highest
opening
day
movie
for
Vishwak
Sen's
career
so
far
and
the
movie
is
getting
a
thumping
response
at
the
box
office,
theatrically.
As
per
the
moviemakers,
Vidyadhar
Kagita's
directorial
has
earned
about
Rs
11
Crore
from
all
over
the
world
on
the
first
day.
The
movie
gained
better
attention
and
even
after
the
first
weekend,
Vishwak
Sen's
film
is
drawing
decent
crowds.
Check
out
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Gaami
movie
from
India,
below.
Day
1:
Rs
4
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
2.25
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
0.78
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
0.75
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
0.22
Crore(may
earn)
Total
6
Days
Collection:
Rs
11
Crore
(Approximately)
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
is
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
entire
background
score.