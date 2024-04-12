Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release; Read The Full Story Here

Gaami
Leaked
After
OTT
Release:
Vishwak
Sen's
latest
adventure
drama
with
a
unique
concept,
Gaami,
is
now
making
the
right
sound
at
the
Telugu
box
office.
Gaami
was
released
worldwide
amid
decent
buzz
on
March
8.
The
movie
is
getting
positive
reviews
and
appreciation
is
pouring
in
for
all
the
crafts
involved
in
the
filmmaking.
Gaami
Synopsis
The
movie
is
about
the
adventurous
quest
of
an
orphan
Shankar,
an
Aghora,
who
sets
out
in
search
of
Maali
leaves,
a
cure
for
a
disorder.
It
is
available
on
the
earth
once
in
36
years
and
it
is
his
only
chance
to
transform
his
life.
He
then
starts
his
journey
to
the
Dronagiri
mountain
in
the
Himalayas.
Gaami
Full
Movie
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download
After
OTT
Release
Vishwak
Sen's
Gaami
movie
received
a
decent
response
when
it
was
released
in
theatres.
For
Tollywood
audiences,
experimental
films
are
relatively
new
and
they
need
to
warm
up
to
such
content
a
bit
more
for
that
kind
of
film
to
do
commercially
well.
However,
Gaami
is
one
such
film
that
did
fairly
well
at
the
box
office
too.
For
the
enthusiastic
cinephiles,
who
are
waiting
for
the
film's
digital
debut
on
Zee
5,
Gaami
hit
the
OTT
platform
on
April
12.
As
the
film
dropped
midnight,
the
entire
content
of
the
movie
was
copied
by
piracy
sites
and
made
into
links
that
were
shared
online.
Within
a
few
hours
following
its
OTT
release,
the
movie's
content
got
leaked
online
in
HD
quality
for
free
download.
Gaami
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishwak
Sen
in
the
role
of
the
protagonist
Shankar.
Chandini
Chowdary
played
Jahnavi
in
the
movie
while
Abhinaya
will
be
seen
as
Durga.
In
addition,
there
are
several
actors
like
Harika
Pedda,
Dayanand
Reddy,
Mohammad
Samad,
Shanti
Rao,
Mayank
Parakh,
Sridhar,
John
Kottoly,
Sharath
Kumar,
Rajnish,
Aumkar
Katamaraji,
Venkat,
and
Unnikrishnan
among
others
in
key
roles.
Gaami
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Vidyadhar
Kagita,
Gaami
was
produced
by
Karthik
Sabareesh
and
Swetha
Moravaneni
under
the
Karthik
Kult
Kreations,
V
Celluloid,
VR
Global
Media,
and
Clown
Pictures
banners.
Vishwanath
Reddy
Chemlumalla
and
Rampy
Nandigam
worked
as
cinematographers.
Raghavendra
Thirun
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Sweekar
Agasthi
and
Naresh
Kumaran
composed
the
film's
songs
while
Naresh
Kumaran
alone
composed
the
entire
background
score.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.