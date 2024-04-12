Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release; Read The Full Story Here

Photo Credit:

Gaami Leaked After OTT Release: Vishwak Sen's latest adventure drama with a unique concept, Gaami, is now making the right sound at the Telugu box office. Gaami was released worldwide amid decent buzz on March 8. The movie is getting positive reviews and appreciation is pouring in for all the crafts involved in the filmmaking.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download After OTT Release

Vishwak Sen's Gaami movie received a decent response when it was released in theatres. For Tollywood audiences, experimental films are relatively new and they need to warm up to such content a bit more for that kind of film to do commercially well. However, Gaami is one such film that did fairly well at the box office too.

For the enthusiastic cinephiles, who are waiting for the film's digital debut on Zee 5, Gaami hit the OTT platform on April 12. As the film dropped midnight, the entire content of the movie was copied by piracy sites and made into links that were shared online. Within a few hours following its OTT release, the movie's content got leaked online in HD quality for free download.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami was produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran alone composed the entire background score.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.