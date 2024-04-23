Game Changer: Ram Charan's Remuneration For Director Shankar's Hyped Bilingual Political Drama Will SHOCK You

Photo Credit:

Game Changer Movie's Delay Increases Ram Charan's Remuneration: Filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam is now focusing on his two prestigious projects featuring Ram Charan and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Titled Game Changer and Indian 2, the sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film Indian aka Bharateeyudu, the director took a short break to revel in the festivities of his elder daughter Aishwarya's wedding, which was a star-studded event.

Shankar is helming Game Changer, his Telugu debut, and Ram Charan's Tamil debut, with a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan for the second time, and is in the last leg of its production.

The filming of Game Changer has been delayed for a long time and the dates of the actors are undergoing frequent re-scheduling. Ram Charan has only started working on his next film recently after RRR. Game Changer took so much time and is continuing to take a little bit more, going by the latest happenings.

Game Changer Synopsis

In the movie, Ram Charan, plays a dual role as a political leader and an IAS son. The IAS officer gets down to becoming a Game Changer in the political scenario where he fights the corrupt system and ensures genuine governance.

Ram Charan's MAMMOTH Remuneration

Since Ram Charan's Game Changer is taking more of the actor's dates and time, the remuneration also kept changing and growing. Reportedly, Ram Charan is taking a record remuneration of about Rs 120 Crore, according to a report on 123Telugu. However, this is just a rumour and there might not be any truth to it.

Game Changer Cast

Along with Ram Charan, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala among others in key roles.

Game Changer Crew

Game Changer is a production venture of Dil Raju, who is funding the movie under his Sri Venkateswara Creations, in association with Sirish. The budget is about Rs 170 Crore. The movie's music and background score are composed by S Thaman. Tirru is cranking the camera and Shameer Muhammed is working on its editing.

On the other hand, the work on Indian 2 has been completed and the post-production works are in full swing. The makers of the film have announced the release in June although the date is yet to be locked. The movie features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Anjali among others playing key roles.