Game Changer: Ram Charan's Remuneration For Director Shankar's Hyped Bilingual Political Drama Will SHOCK You

Game
Changer
Movie's
Delay
Increases
Ram
Charan's
Remuneration:
Filmmaker
Shankar
Shanmugam
is
now
focusing
on
his
two
prestigious
projects
featuring
Ram
Charan
and
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan.
Titled
Game
Changer
and
Indian
2,
the
sequel
to
the
blockbuster
1996
film
Indian
aka
Bharateeyudu,
the
director
took
a
short
break
to
revel
in
the
festivities
of
his
elder
daughter
Aishwarya's
wedding,
which
was
a
star-studded
event.
Shankar
is
helming
Game
Changer,
his
Telugu
debut,
and
Ram
Charan's
Tamil
debut,
with
a
story
written
by
Karthik
Subbaraj.
The
movie
stars
Kiara
Advani
opposite
Ram
Charan
for
the
second
time,
and
is
in
the
last
leg
of
its
production.
The
filming
of
Game
Changer
has
been
delayed
for
a
long
time
and
the
dates
of
the
actors
are
undergoing
frequent
re-scheduling.
Ram
Charan
has
only
started
working
on
his
next
film
recently
after
RRR.
Game
Changer
took
so
much
time
and
is
continuing
to
take
a
little
bit
more,
going
by
the
latest
happenings.
Game
Changer
Synopsis
In
the
movie,
Ram
Charan,
plays
a
dual
role
as
a
political
leader
and
an
IAS
son.
The
IAS
officer
gets
down
to
becoming
a
Game
Changer
in
the
political
scenario
where
he
fights
the
corrupt
system
and
ensures
genuine
governance.
Ram
Charan's
MAMMOTH
Remuneration
Since
Ram
Charan's
Game
Changer
is
taking
more
of
the
actor's
dates
and
time,
the
remuneration
also
kept
changing
and
growing.
Reportedly,
Ram
Charan
is
taking
a
record
remuneration
of
about
Rs
120
Crore,
according
to
a
report
on
123Telugu.
However,
this
is
just
a
rumour
and
there
might
not
be
any
truth
to
it.
Game
Changer
Cast
Along
with
Ram
Charan,
the
movie
stars
Kiara
Advani,
Anjali,
SJ
Suryah,
Jayaram,
Sunil,
Srikanth
Meka,
Samuthirakani,
Nassar,
Naveen
Chandra,
and
Rajeev
Kanakala
among
others
in
key
roles.
Game
Changer
Crew
Game
Changer
is
a
production
venture
of
Dil
Raju,
who
is
funding
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations,
in
association
with
Sirish.
The
budget
is
about
Rs
170
Crore.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Tirru
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Shameer
Muhammed
is
working
on
its
editing.
On
the
other
hand,
the
work
on
Indian
2
has
been
completed
and
the
post-production
works
are
in
full
swing.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
announced
the
release
in
June
although
the
date
is
yet
to
be
locked.
The
movie
features
Kajal
Aggarwal,
Siddharth,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
and
Anjali
among
others
playing
key
roles.