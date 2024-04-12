Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anjali's Horror-Comedy Sequel Opens To Tepid Response

Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Box
Office
Collection:
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
is
the
latest
comedy-horror
drama
featuring
Anjali
in
the
lead
along
with
a
plethora
of
renowned
actors
from
Tollywood.
Kona
Venkat
co-produced
and
penned
the
screenplay,
and
story
for
this
sequel
to
the
highly
successful
2014
release
titled
'Geethanjali.'
The
sequel
directed
by
Shiva
Turlapati
hit
the
screens
amid
a
decent
buzz
on
April
11.
The
sequel
earned
dull
reviews
from
the
audiences
and
critics
alike
upon
its
worldwide
release.
The
comedy
portions
of
the
film
are
a
bit
entertaining
and
the
rest
is
just
bland
and
run-of-the-mill
stuff
put
together
with
a
set
of
talented
actors,
who
performed
exceptionally
in
a
nothing-to-do
story.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Synopsis
The
movie
takes
place
around
a
mysterious
and
haunted
place
called
'Sangeetha
Mahal.'
A
movie
unit
comprising
several
actors
enters
the
building
to
shoot
for
their
upcoming
horror
film.
However,
unknown
to
them,
the
movie
has
three
ghosts
a
mother,
a
father,
and
a
daughter.
The
actors
come
face
to
face
with
these
ghosts.
The
ensuing
chaos
is
all
about
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
On
the
release
day,
Anjali's
50th
film
opened
to
lukewarm
response
and
managed
to
earn
nearly
Rs
0.39
Crore
(rough
estimates)
according
to
the
Sacnilk
website.
The
movie
reviews
have
discouraged
people
from
focusing
on
this
movie
as
a
weekend
watch.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Cast
This
horror-comedy
sequel
stars
many
new
actors
along
with
the
ones
who
were
part
of
the
first
installment.
They
include
Anjali,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Satyam
Rajesh,
Satya,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Ali,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Sunil,
Brahmaji,
Rahul
Madhav,
Siddharth
Gollapudi,
and
Priya
among
others
in
important
characters.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Shiva
Turlapati,
the
movie
was
co-produced
and
written
by
Kona
Venkat,
who
also
took
care
of
the
film's
screenplay.
MVV
Satyanarayana
funded
the
entire
project
under
his
banner.
Praveen
Lakkaraju
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Chota
K
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor
and
Sujatha
Siddharth
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 7:31 [IST]