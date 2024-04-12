Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anjali's Horror-Comedy Sequel Opens To Tepid Response

Photo Credit:

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection: Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is the latest comedy-horror drama featuring Anjali in the lead along with a plethora of renowned actors from Tollywood. Kona Venkat co-produced and penned the screenplay, and story for this sequel to the highly successful 2014 release titled 'Geethanjali.' The sequel directed by Shiva Turlapati hit the screens amid a decent buzz on April 11.

The sequel earned dull reviews from the audiences and critics alike upon its worldwide release. The comedy portions of the film are a bit entertaining and the rest is just bland and run-of-the-mill stuff put together with a set of talented actors, who performed exceptionally in a nothing-to-do story.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Synopsis

The movie takes place around a mysterious and haunted place called 'Sangeetha Mahal.' A movie unit comprising several actors enters the building to shoot for their upcoming horror film. However, unknown to them, the movie has three ghosts a mother, a father, and a daughter. The actors come face to face with these ghosts. The ensuing chaos is all about Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection Day 1

On the release day, Anjali's 50th film opened to lukewarm response and managed to earn nearly Rs 0.39 Crore (rough estimates) according to the Sacnilk website. The movie reviews have discouraged people from focusing on this movie as a weekend watch.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Cast

This horror-comedy sequel stars many new actors along with the ones who were part of the first installment. They include Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, P Ravi Shankar, Sunil, Brahmaji, Rahul Madhav, Siddharth Gollapudi, and Priya among others in important characters.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Crew

Written and directed by Shiva Turlapati, the movie was co-produced and written by Kona Venkat, who also took care of the film's screenplay. MVV Satyanarayana funded the entire project under his banner. Praveen Lakkaraju composed the film's entire background score and music. Chota K Prasad worked as the editor and Sujatha Siddharth worked as the cinematographer.