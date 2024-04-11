Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Photo Credit:

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Leaked Online In HD: Anjali's 50th film, a sequel to the super hit horror-comedy 'Geethanjali,' titled 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi,' was released amid decent expectations on April 11. The movie which stars Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, and Shakalaka Shankar from the first installment is joined by several other renowned comedians in Tollywood this time. Written and co-produced by Kona Venkat, who also penned the screenplay, the movie was directed by Shiva Turlapati.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi movie is getting a lukewarm response owing to the dull reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The comedy part of the horror-comedy is a bit entertaining and the rest is just unbearable, opined many of them who shared their reviews online through their social media handles.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Leaked Online For Free Download

After the movie hit the screens amid decent buzz, within a few hours, the entire content of Geethanjali Malli Vachindi got leaked online for free download. Piracy websites lurking in the corner for new releases jumped at the opportunity and copied the entire movie in HD quality and released it unauthorizedly online. The leaked content is made available in the form of links and they are shared extensively through websites and social media network channels.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Cast

This horror-comedy sequel stars many new actors along with the ones who were part of the first installment. They include Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, P Ravi Shankar, Sunil, Brahmaji, Rahul Madhav, Siddharth Gollapudi, and Priya among others in important characters.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Crew

Written and directed by Shiva Turlapati, the movie was co-produced and written by Kona Venkat, who also took care of the film's screenplay. MVV Satyanarayana funded the entire project under his banner. Praveen Lakkaraju composed the film's entire background score and music. Chota K Prasad worked as the editor and Sujatha Siddharth worked as the cinematographer.

