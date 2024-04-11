Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Leaked
Online
In
HD:
Anjali's
50th
film,
a
sequel
to
the
super
hit
horror-comedy
'Geethanjali,'
titled
'Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi,'
was
released
amid
decent
expectations
on
April
11.
The
movie
which
stars
Anjali,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
and
Shakalaka
Shankar
from
the
first
installment
is
joined
by
several
other
renowned
comedians
in
Tollywood
this
time.
Written
and
co-produced
by
Kona
Venkat,
who
also
penned
the
screenplay,
the
movie
was
directed
by
Shiva
Turlapati.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
movie
is
getting
a
lukewarm
response
owing
to
the
dull
reviews
from
the
audiences
and
critics
alike.
The
comedy
part
of
the
horror-comedy
is
a
bit
entertaining
and
the
rest
is
just
unbearable,
opined
many
of
them
who
shared
their
reviews
online
through
their
social
media
handles.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Leaked
Online
For
Free
Download
After
the
movie
hit
the
screens
amid
decent
buzz,
within
a
few
hours,
the
entire
content
of
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
got
leaked
online
for
free
download.
Piracy
websites
lurking
in
the
corner
for
new
releases
jumped
at
the
opportunity
and
copied
the
entire
movie
in
HD
quality
and
released
it
unauthorizedly
online.
The
leaked
content
is
made
available
in
the
form
of
links
and
they
are
shared
extensively
through
websites
and
social
media
network
channels.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Cast
This
horror-comedy
sequel
stars
many
new
actors
along
with
the
ones
who
were
part
of
the
first
installment.
They
include
Anjali,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Satyam
Rajesh,
Satya,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Ali,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Sunil,
Brahmaji,
Rahul
Madhav,
Siddharth
Gollapudi,
and
Priya
among
others
in
important
characters.
Geethanjali
Malli
Vachindi
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Shiva
Turlapati,
the
movie
was
co-produced
and
written
by
Kona
Venkat,
who
also
took
care
of
the
film's
screenplay.
MVV
Satyanarayana
funded
the
entire
project
under
his
banner.
Praveen
Lakkaraju
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Chota
K
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor
and
Sujatha
Siddharth
worked
as
the
cinematographer.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 17:39 [IST]