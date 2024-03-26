Hanuman OTT: Release Date For Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam Versions Revealed For This Epic Fantasy Drama

HanuMan
OTT
Release
Date
For
Tamil,
Malayalam,
&
Kannada
Films:
Fans
of
the
movie,
as
well
as
regular
filmgoers
and
households,
are
awaiting
the
digital
premiere
debut
of
Teja
Sajja-starrer
HanuMan,
after
it
earned
exceptional
fame
after
its
release
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
became
commercially
a
quadruple
blockbuster
is
one
of
the
highly
successful
Tollywood
films
ever
made
without
an
exaggeration.
HanuMan
was
made
on
a
shoe-string
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore
and
the
output,
which
involved
mostly
VFX
and
CG
had
won
heaps
of
praise.
It
has
made
over
Rs
330
Crore
and
is
continuing
to
run
in
a
couple
of
theatres
all
over
the
world.
Director
Prashanth
Varma
earned
nationwide
recognition
for
HanuMan.
HanuMan
Premise
Hanumanthu
(Teja
Sajja)
is
an
aimless
youngster
in
Anjanadri,
who
is
taken
care
of
by
his
sister
Anjamma
(Varalaxmi).
He
loves
Meenakshi
(Amritha
Aiyer)
and
when
the
goons
try
to
hit
back
at
Meenakshi
for
confronting
them,
Hanumanthu
interferes.
He
is
then
thrown
away
into
the
water,
where
he
finds
Rudhiramani
made
with
a
drop
of
Lord
Hanuma's
blood.
He
then
starts
possessing
supernatural
powers.
He
uses
them
to
save
his
people
of
Anjanadri
and
put
an
end
to
the
quest
of
the
antagonist.
When
&
Where
To
Watch
HanuMan
In
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
The
official
announcement
that
came
out
recently
clarified
HanuMan's
complete
OTT
streaming
details.
While
the
movie's
Telugu
and
Hindi
versions
have
been
released
already
on
ZEE
5
and
JIO
Cinema
respectively,
the
dates
for
HanuMan's
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
OTT
releases
were
decided
as
April
5.
The
streaming
rights
for
these
South
languages
are
bought
by
none
other
than
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
will
be
seen
in
the
protagonist's
role
Hanumanthu.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Samuthirakani,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.