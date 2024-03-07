HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Digital Premiere Of Tej Sajja's Film Delayed? Check UPDATE

HanuMan
OTT
Release
Update:
HanuMan,
the
Telugu
film,
has
been
making
headlines
since
it's
theatrical
release
and
is
still
running
in
some
theaters.
Recently,
reports
suggested
that
the
movie's
digital
premiere
was
set
for
March
8,
2024.
However,
there
is
now
uncertainty
whether
it
will
actually
be
available
for
streaming
on
that
date.
HANUMAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
DELAYED?
The
update
came
to
light
when
a
person
asked
Zee
5
on
social
media
to
confirm
the
OTT
release
date
of
HanuMan.
Giving
a
hint
about
the
delay
in
the
film's
digital
premiere,
Zee
5
wrote
"Hi!
We
have
not
received
any
update
in
this
regard.
Please
keep
an
eye
on
our
website
and
social
handles
for
more
updates." The
post
makes
it
clear
that
the
film's
OTT
release
is
delayed.
Upon
its
release,
the
makers
notified
fans
that
HanuMan
wouldn't
be
streamable
for
at
least
50
days
post-release.
Later,
industry
reports
suggested
it
would
be
accessible
on
March
8.
However,
recent
communication
from
the
streaming
service
has
altered
this
timeline
entirely.
For
the
uninitiated,
Zee5
secured
the
online
streaming
rights
to
the
movie
at
a
substantial
expense,
proving
to
be
a
lucrative
deal
for
the
creators
even
prior
to
its
theatrical
debut.
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
ABOUT
HANUMAN
HanuMan
is
a
family-friendly
movie
that
has
been
mostly
enjoyed
by
audiences
in
theaters.
However,
there
is
a
considerable
interest
from
many
people
who
are
eagerly
anticipating
its
release
on
the
online
platform.
Directed
by
Prasanth
Varma
and
starring
Teja
Sajja,
HanuMan
achieved
a
worldwide
box
office
gross
of
slightly
over
Rs
300
crore,
establishing
itself
as
a
recent
blockbuster.
The
production
of
the
sequel
is
in
progress,
with
news
indicating
that
a
well-known
actor
will
portray
the
character
of
Hanuman.
Currently,
the
online
release
of
HanuMan
appears
to
be
postponed.
Stay
tuned
for
further
updates.