HanuMan OTT Release: Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja's Film Now Available To Stream On THIS Platform; Details Inside

HanuMan
OTT:
Now
Available
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
In
Telugu
Teja
Sajja-starrer
HanuMan,
the
first
ever
Indian
superhero
film,
written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma
was
a
box
office
phenomenon.
The
movie,
which
became
commercially
a
quadruple
blockbuster
is
one
of
the
highly
successful
Tollywood
films
ever
made
without
an
exaggeration.
HanuMan
Premise
Hanumanthu
(Teja
Sajja)
is
an
aimless
youngster
in
Anjanadri,
who
is
taken
care
of
by
his
sister
Anjamma
(Varalaxmi).
He
loves
Meenakshi
(Amritha
Aiyer)
and
when
the
goons
try
to
hit
back
at
Meenakshi
for
confronting
them,
Hanumanthu
interferes.
He
is
then
thrown
away
into
the
water,
where
he
finds
Rudhiramani
made
with
a
drop
of
Lord
Hanuma's
blood.
He
then
starts
possessing
supernatural
powers.
He
uses
them
to
save
his
people
of
Anjanadri
and
put
an
end
to
the
quest
of
the
antagonist.
HanuMan
Now
Also
On
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
The
movie
which
made
its
digital
streaming
debut
following
so
much
delay
and
drama
on
Jio
Cinema
in
Hindi
and
on
Zee
5
in
Telugu
and
Tamil,
will
now
start
streaming
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar.
In
this
OTT
platform,
the
movie
HanuMan
will
be
available
in
the
south
languages,
reportedly.
HanuMan
will
drop
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
April
5.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
will
be
seen
in
the
protagonist's
role
Hanumanthu.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Samuthirakani,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.