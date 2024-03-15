HanuMan OTT Release Update: Director Prasanth Varma EXPLAINS Reasons For DELAY; Movie's Fans Disappointed

HanuMan
OTT
Release
Delayed;
Director
Prasanth
Varma
Tweets:
HanuMan,
Prasanth
Varma's
first
installment
of
his
PV
Cinematic
Universe
(PVCU),
created
history.
The
fantasy
action
adventure
movie
featuring
Teja
Sajja
as
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu,
is
the
highest-ever
Telugu
film
to
earn
Rs
300
Crore
at
the
box
office
worldwide,
in
the
history
of
92
years
of
Tollywood.
HanuMan
was
one
of
the
films
that
hit
the
screens
along
with
superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
Guntur
Kaaram
on
January
12.
After
its
release,
the
movie
wreaked
havoc
at
the
box
office
with
rock-solid
performance
both
in
India
and
overseas
earning
heaps
of
appreciation
and
bags
full
of
money.
HanuMan
Premise
HanuMan
is
touted
to
be
the
first
of
its
kind
Indian
superhero
film
in
which
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu
will
receive
superpowers
through
Lord
Hanuma's
Rudhiramani.
As
the
power-thirsty
antagonist,
Michael
eyes
his
Rudhiramani
to
become
a
superhuman,
his
attempts
are
thwarted.
He
then
wages
a
war
to
put
an
end
to
the
atrocities
that
happen
in
his
village
called
Anjanadri.
HanuMan
New
OTT
Release
Date
Although
it
was
rumoured
that
HanuMan
would
be
making
its
streaming
debut
on
March
2,
the
date
was
postponed
due
to
its
successful
theatrical
run.
The
latest
update
about
the
OTT
release
date
of
HanuMan's
Hindi
version
was
decided
as
March
16
on
Jio
Cinema,
but
the
OTT
player
Zee
5,
which
secured
the
streaming
rights
for
all
south
languages
has
now
zeroed
in
on
March
16
as
the
HanuMan
OTT
release
date.
HanuMan
OTT
Release
Delayed
Further
Everybody
has
been
waiting
for
the
digital
streaming
debut
of
HanuMan
movie.
The
Hindi
version
of
this
Teja
Sajja's
movie
is
going
to
start
streaming
from
March
16
on
Jio
Cinema.
However,
ZEE
5,
the
OTT
platform
that
bought
the
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
versions
rights
is
unable
to
give
a
solid
update
on
when
the
movie
will
debut.
Director
Prasanth
Varma
clarifies.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
will
be
seen
in
the
protagonist's
role
Hanumanthu.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Samuthirakani,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.