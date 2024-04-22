HanuMan: Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's Fantasy Superhero Film Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers; Details HERE

Teja
Sajja's
HanuMan
Completes
100
Days
In
25
Centers:
Filmmaker
Prasanth
Varma's
epic
film
starring
Teja
Sajja,
HanuMan,
dubbed
as
the
first
Indian
superhero
film
earned
another
feather
to
its
cap.
The
movie,
which
became
a
box
office
sensation
by
earning
over
Rs
350
Crore
worldwide,
against
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore,
achieved
a
new
milestone,
a
rare
feat
for
star-studded
films
to
accomplish
these
days.
HanuMan,
which
was
released
alongside
Mahesh
Babu's
Guntur
Kaaram
is
now
a
sensation
in
Tollywood.
The
movie
destroyed
all
the
Telugu
Sankranti
box
office
records
in
the
industry
over
92
years
by
becoming
the
highest-grossing
Sankranti
release
ever.
The
movie's
worldwide
collection
is
a
testimony
to
its
success
range.
HanuMan
Premise
HanuMan
is
touted
to
be
the
first
of
its
kind
Indian
superhero
film
in
which
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu
will
receive
superpowers
through
Lord
Hanuma's
Rudhiramani.
As
the
power-thirsty
antagonist,
Michael
eyes
his
Rudhiramani
to
become
a
superhuman,
his
attempts
are
thwarted.
He
then
wages
a
war
to
put
an
end
to
the
atrocities
that
happen
in
his
village
called
Anjanadri.
HanuMan
Completes
100
Days
In
25
Centers
As
per
the
makers
of
this
epic
fantasy
drama
with
a
touch
of
mythology,
HanuMan
movie,
which
is
now
being
enjoyed
by
wider
audiences
after
its
multiple
OTT
releases,
completed
100
successful
days
at
theatres
in
as
many
as
25
centers.
The
official
poster
was
released
by
the
film's
makers
on
April
22.
HanuMan
Cast
Teja
Sajja
played
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu
in
HanuMan.
Amritha
Aiyer
is
his
love
interest
Meenakshi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
is
Hanumanthu's
sister
Anjamma.
This
first
Telugu
superhero
film
also
boasts
Vennela
Kishore,
Satya,
Vinay
Rai,
Getup
Srinu,
Raj
Deepak
Shetty,
Samuthirakani,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Bhanu
Prakash
among
others
playing
pivotal
characters.
HanuMan
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.