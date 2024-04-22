HanuMan: Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's Fantasy Superhero Film Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Teja Sajja's HanuMan Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers: Filmmaker Prasanth Varma's epic film starring Teja Sajja, HanuMan, dubbed as the first Indian superhero film earned another feather to its cap. The movie, which became a box office sensation by earning over Rs 350 Crore worldwide, against a budget of Rs 40 Crore, achieved a new milestone, a rare feat for star-studded films to accomplish these days.

HanuMan, which was released alongside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is now a sensation in Tollywood. The movie destroyed all the Telugu Sankranti box office records in the industry over 92 years by becoming the highest-grossing Sankranti release ever. The movie's worldwide collection is a testimony to its success range.

HanuMan Premise

HanuMan is touted to be the first of its kind Indian superhero film in which the protagonist Hanumanthu will receive superpowers through Lord Hanuma's Rudhiramani. As the power-thirsty antagonist, Michael eyes his Rudhiramani to become a superhuman, his attempts are thwarted. He then wages a war to put an end to the atrocities that happen in his village called Anjanadri.

HanuMan Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers

As per the makers of this epic fantasy drama with a touch of mythology, HanuMan movie, which is now being enjoyed by wider audiences after its multiple OTT releases, completed 100 successful days at theatres in as many as 25 centers. The official poster was released by the film's makers on April 22.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja played the protagonist Hanumanthu in HanuMan. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Samuthirakani, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.