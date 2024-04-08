Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Check Actor’s WHOPPING Net Worth, Upcoming Projects & Salary Per Film In 2024

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Actor Allu Arjun is widely known for his terrific acting, effortlessly cool dance moves and his style. The pan India star has turned 42 years old today (April 8). To make his day special, his fans gathered outside his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at midnight to wish the actor. Allu Arjun - nicknamed as 'Stylish Star' and 'Icon Star' - is all set to treat his fans with the teaser of Pushpa 2, the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor, who boasts a massive fan base on and off screen, enjoys a lavish lifestyle. On this special day, let's take a look at the actor's staggering net worth, upcoming movie list and his remuneration per film.

Allu Arjun Turns 42:

Allu Arjun Net Worth 2024:

Allu Arjun's jaw-dropping net worth 2024 will blow your mind. According to Siasat, the stylish star's current net worth - as of 2024 - is estimated to be around USD 50 million, i.e.Rs 460 CRORES! Yes, you read that right!

Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies In 2024:

Allu Arjun is all set to break box office records with his next - Pushpa: The Rule. The action-packed teaser was dropped today at 11:07 am. The Sukumar directorial is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on 15th August 2024!

Besides Pushpa 2, he will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial. Tentatively titled AA23, the movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Sandeep is known for directing films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal.

He recently won the Best Actor National Award Film for his fiery performance in Pushpa. He was the first Telugu actor to win the prestigious best actor award.

Allu Arjun Salary Per Film:

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid Telugu actors right now. After the record-breaking success of Pushpa: The Rise, his fees witnessed a remarkable spike. If reports are to be believed, the actor has allegedly been paid a whopping amount of Rs 100 CRORES!