Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Check Actor’s WHOPPING Net Worth, Upcoming Projects & Salary Per Film In 2024

Happy
Birthday
Allu
Arjun:
Actor
Allu
Arjun
is
widely
known
for
his
terrific
acting,
effortlessly
cool
dance
moves
and
his
style.
The
pan
India
star
has
turned
42
years
old
today
(April
8).
To
make
his
day
special,
his
fans
gathered
outside
his
house
in
Jubilee
Hills,
Hyderabad,
at
midnight
to
wish
the
actor.
Allu
Arjun
-
nicknamed
as
'Stylish
Star'
and
'Icon
Star'
-
is
all
set
to
treat
his
fans
with
the
teaser
of
Pushpa
2,
the
sequel
to
his
2021
blockbuster
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
The
actor,
who
boasts
a
massive
fan
base
on
and
off
screen,
enjoys
a
lavish
lifestyle.
On
this
special
day,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
actor's
staggering
net
worth,
upcoming
movie
list
and
his
remuneration
per
film.
Allu
Arjun
Turns
42:
Check
Out
Actor's
Net
Worth,
Upcoming
Movies
&
Salary
Per
Film
In
2024:
Allu
Arjun
Net
Worth
2024:
Allu
Arjun's
jaw-dropping
net
worth
2024
will
blow
your
mind.
According
to
Siasat,
the
stylish
star's
current
net
worth
-
as
of
2024
-
is
estimated
to
be
around
USD
50
million,
i.e.Rs
460
CRORES!
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Allu
Arjun
is
all
set
to
break
box
office
records
with
his
next
-
Pushpa:
The
Rule.
The
action-packed
teaser
was
dropped
today
at
11:07
am.
The
Sukumar
directorial
is
scheduled
to
hit
cinemas
worldwide
on
15th
August
2024!
Besides
Pushpa
2,
he
will
also
be
seen
in
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
upcoming
directorial.
Tentatively
titled
AA23,
the
movie
will
be
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar's
T-Series.
Sandeep
is
known
for
directing
films
like
Arjun
Reddy,
Kabir
Singh
and
Animal.
He
recently
won
the
Best
Actor
National
Award
Film
for
his
fiery
performance
in
Pushpa.
He
was
the
first
Telugu
actor
to
win
the
prestigious
best
actor
award.
Allu
Arjun
is
one
of
the
highest-paid
Telugu
actors
right
now.
After
the
record-breaking
success
of
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
his
fees
witnessed
a
remarkable
spike.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
actor
has
allegedly
been
paid
a
whopping
amount
of
Rs
100
CRORES!
Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2024, 11:19 [IST]