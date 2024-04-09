Is 'Premalu' Beauty Mamitha Baiju Set To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In Gowtam Tinnanuri's Project? All We Know

Mamitha
Baiju
To
Romance
Vijay
Deverakonda
In
VD
12?
Vijay
Deverakonda,
who
hit
the
screens
last
week
with
his
romantic
family
drama
titled
'The
Family
Star,'
written
and
directed
by
his
'Geetha
Govindam'
director
Parasuram
Petla,
is
working
on
his
upcoming
projects
simultaneously.
Although
the
actor
hoped
to
score
a
hit
at
the
box
office
with
his
latest
release,
his
hopes
came
crashing
down
due
to
the
negative
feedback.
Vijay
Deverakonda
added
another
flop
to
his
career
after
Puri
Jagannadh's
hyped
pan-India
release
Liger
featuring
Ananya
Pandey
and
Shiva
Nirvana's
Kushi
starring
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu.
Vijay's
focus
doubled
and
is
now
keen
on
making
things
right
at
any
cost.
VD
12
With
Gowtam
Tinnanuri
Vijay
Deverakonda's
other
project
announced
with
Puri
Jagannadh
was
shelved
post
the
disaster
of
Liger.
Then
the
actor
announced
his
next
with
'Jersey'
fame
Gowtam
Tinnanuri,
after
the
latter's
project
with
Ram
Charan
didn't
materialize.
The
movie
referred
to
as
VD
12
is
a
drama
in
which
Vijay
Deverakonda
will
be
seen
in
the
character
of
a
police.
The
makers
of
the
film,
Sithara
Entertainments
have
been
looking
for
the
film's
female
lead
for
a
very
long
time.
After
Sreeleela
took
a
break
to
pursue
her
final
year
MBBS,
the
dearth
of
young
heroines
in
Tollywood
has
become
obvious.
Actresses
like
Krithi
Shetty
are
suffering
from
a
lack
of
success
while
Pooja
Hegde
and
others
are
already
focusing
on
Bollywood
predominantly.
Mrunal
Thakur
is
the
option
left
but
she
has
already
done
The
Family
Star
with
Vijay
Deverakonda.
He
also
worked
with
Samantha
for
Kushi
earlier.
Mamitha
Baiju
and
Bhagyasree
Borse
were
said
to
have
been
approached
for
the
female
lead
roles.
If
the
rumours
are
to
be
believed,
Mamitha
Baiju
is
almost
finalized
for
the
role.
Official
information
is
awaited,
however.
The
makers
of
VD
12
have
also
released
a
poster
introducing
Vijay
as
the
cop.
The
poster
featured
a
quote,
"I
don't
know
where
I
belong.
To
tell
you
whom
I
betrayed."
VD
12
Cast
Along
with
Vijay
Deverakonda,
Keshav
Deepak,
and
Manikanta
Varanasi
are
said
to
be
part
of
the
film's
cast.
VC
12
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Gowtam
Tinnanuri,
the
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Sithara
Entertainments
helmed
by
Naga
Vamsi
S
and
Sai
Soujanya.
Navin
Nooli
is
the
editor
of
the
film
and
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
onboard
to
compose
the
entire
background
score
and
music
for
VD
12.
Girish
Gangadharan
is
cranking
the
camera.