Is Tillu Square Releasing On OTT Tomorrow? All We Know About Siddhu Jonnalagadda- Anupama Parameswaran's Movie

Is
Tillu
Square
Making
OTT
Debut
On
Netflix
Tomorrow?
Tillu
Square,
the
hyped
and
much-awaited
sequel
to
the
super
hit
crime-comedy,
DJ
Tillu,
hit
the
screens
on
March
29
with
a
thumping
response.
Starring
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
in
the
title
role,
the
movie
directed
by
Mallik
Ram
stars
Anupama
Parameswaran
as
the
leading
lady.
After
the
theatrical
release,
Tillu
Square
continued
to
dominate
the
box
office
and
made
stellar
figures
at
the
box
office
in
India
and
overseas.
The
movie
earned
over
a
whopping
Rs
125
Crore
worldwide
and
Rs
80
Crore
in
India
alone.
For
a
regional
film
with
a
non-star
cast,
Tillu
Square
made
wonders
and
remained
one
of
the
successful
films
with
commercial
value
and
positive
feedback.
Tillu
Square
Synopsis
After
keeping
the
amount
to
himself
after
Radhika
was
imprisoned,
Tillu
becomes
an
event
organizer
but
doesn't
mend
his
ways.
He
again
falls
in
love
with
Lilly
from
the
moment
he
sets
his
eyes
on
her.
He
tries
to
woo
her
and
follows
her.
Eventually,
Tillu
again
lands
in
a
big
mess.
Tillu
Square
OTT
Debut
On
April
26
The
digital
streaming
rights
to
Tillu
Square
were
bought
for
a
whopping
Rs
35
Crore
by
the
digital
streaming
giant
Netflix.
The
OTT
deal
was
closed
even
before
the
movie
hit
the
screens.
While
'DJ
Tillu'
movie
enthralled
the
viewers
after
its
OTT
debut
on
Aha
Video,
the
craze
and
hopes
for
the
sequel,
which
was
justified
after
the
release,
tempted
the
Netflix
India
heads
to
secure
the
rights.
The
official
date
of
Tillu
Square's
OTT
debut
was
announced
as
April
26.
But
is
the
movie
hitting
the
OTT
tomorrow?
Tillu
Square
Cast
The
sequel
Tillu
Square
features
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
other
actors
like
Muralidhar
Goud,
Praneeth
Reddy
Kallem,
etc
reprising
their
roles
from
the
original.
Anupama
Parameswaran
is
the
film's
leading
lady.
Tillu
Square
Crew
Written
by
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda,
Mallik
Ram
helmed
the
movie
as
its
director.
Sai
Prakash
Ummadisingu
cranked
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
the
editor.
Ram
Miriyala
and
Achu
Rajamani
worked
on
composing
the
songs
for
Tillu
Square,
and
Thaman
S
scored
the
background
music.
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi
and
Sai
Soujanya
funded
the
project
under
their
Sithara
Entertainments
and
Fortune
Four
Cinemas
banners.
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 10:25 [IST]