Is Tillu Square Releasing On OTT Tomorrow? All We Know About Siddhu Jonnalagadda- Anupama Parameswaran's Movie

Is Tillu Square Making OTT Debut On Netflix Tomorrow? Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel to the super hit crime-comedy, DJ Tillu, hit the screens on March 29 with a thumping response. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the title role, the movie directed by Mallik Ram stars Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady.

After the theatrical release, Tillu Square continued to dominate the box office and made stellar figures at the box office in India and overseas. The movie earned over a whopping Rs 125 Crore worldwide and Rs 80 Crore in India alone. For a regional film with a non-star cast, Tillu Square made wonders and remained one of the successful films with commercial value and positive feedback.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Tillu Square OTT Debut On April 26

The digital streaming rights to Tillu Square were bought for a whopping Rs 35 Crore by the digital streaming giant Netflix. The OTT deal was closed even before the movie hit the screens. While 'DJ Tillu' movie enthralled the viewers after its OTT debut on Aha Video, the craze and hopes for the sequel, which was justified after the release, tempted the Netflix India heads to secure the rights. The official date of Tillu Square's OTT debut was announced as April 26. But is the movie hitting the OTT tomorrow?

Tillu Square Cast

The sequel Tillu Square features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and other actors like Muralidhar Goud, Praneeth Reddy Kallem, etc reprising their roles from the original. Anupama Parameswaran is the film's leading lady.

Tillu Square Crew

Written by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Mallik Ram helmed the movie as its director. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu cranked the camera and Naveen Nooli worked as the editor. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani worked on composing the songs for Tillu Square, and Thaman S scored the background music. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya funded the project under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.