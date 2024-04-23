Jai Hanuman: HanuMan's Director Prasanth Varma DROPS A Massive Update About The Hyped Sequel; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Jai Hanuman To Be Made In IMAX 3D Format: HanuMan, the first superhero film made in Tollywood by young and dynamic filmmaker Prasanth Varma, registered a mammoth success at the box office in 2024. Starring Teja Sajja, the movie which was released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti emerged into a quadruple blockbuster.

Made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore, HanuMan, which completed 100 days in as many as 25 centers on April 22, earned Rs 350 Crore at the box office worldwide. The movie created history in Tollywood by earning the maximum and the highest ever in the epic Sankranti race to date.

HanuMan Premise

HanuMan is touted to be the first of its kind Indian superhero film in which the protagonist Hanumanthu will receive superpowers through Lord Hanuma's Rudhiramani. As the power-thirsty antagonist, Michael eyes his Rudhiramani to become a superhuman, his attempts are thwarted. He then wages a war to put an end to the atrocities that happen in his village called Anjanadri.

HanuMan Sequel Jai Hanuman In Progress

At the end of the movie HanuMan, where 'Rudhiramani' breaks and drops into the eye of the protagonist; upon the call of Vibheeshanudu, Hanuman sets off to Anjanadri, to prevent the war between Gods and demons. He comes face-to-face with Hanumanthu and the sequel titled 'Jai Hanuman' is announced.

Now, as the script work is coming to an end with final touches being done, Prasanth Varma, the filmmaker of the superhero film took to his social media handles to share a massive update about the sequel film titled 'Jai Hanuman,' which is currently in the production phase. He wrote, "On this auspicious #HanumanJanmotsav ,

May we all stand against all the adversities and emerge victorious 🔥

Experience the epitome of Lord #Hanuman ji's EPIC BATTLES in IMAX 3D💥

#JaiHanuman

@ThePVCU, (sic)."

Jai Hanuman Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.