Jai Hanuman: HanuMan's Director Prasanth Varma DROPS A Massive Update About The Hyped Sequel; Details HERE

Jai
Hanuman
To
Be
Made
In
IMAX
3D
Format:
HanuMan,
the
first
superhero
film
made
in
Tollywood
by
young
and
dynamic
filmmaker
Prasanth
Varma,
registered
a
mammoth
success
at
the
box
office
in
2024.
Starring
Teja
Sajja,
the
movie
which
was
released
on
January
12
on
the
occasion
of
Sankranti
emerged
into
a
quadruple
blockbuster.
Made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore,
HanuMan,
which
completed
100
days
in
as
many
as
25
centers
on
April
22,
earned
Rs
350
Crore
at
the
box
office
worldwide.
The
movie
created
history
in
Tollywood
by
earning
the
maximum
and
the
highest
ever
in
the
epic
Sankranti
race
to
date.
HanuMan
Premise
HanuMan
is
touted
to
be
the
first
of
its
kind
Indian
superhero
film
in
which
the
protagonist
Hanumanthu
will
receive
superpowers
through
Lord
Hanuma's
Rudhiramani.
As
the
power-thirsty
antagonist,
Michael
eyes
his
Rudhiramani
to
become
a
superhuman,
his
attempts
are
thwarted.
He
then
wages
a
war
to
put
an
end
to
the
atrocities
that
happen
in
his
village
called
Anjanadri.
HanuMan
Sequel
Jai
Hanuman
In
Progress
At
the
end
of
the
movie
HanuMan,
where
'Rudhiramani'
breaks
and
drops
into
the
eye
of
the
protagonist;
upon
the
call
of
Vibheeshanudu,
Hanuman
sets
off
to
Anjanadri,
to
prevent
the
war
between
Gods
and
demons.
He
comes
face-to-face
with
Hanumanthu
and
the
sequel
titled
'Jai
Hanuman'
is
announced.
Now,
as
the
script
work
is
coming
to
an
end
with
final
touches
being
done,
Prasanth
Varma,
the
filmmaker
of
the
superhero
film
took
to
his
social
media
handles
to
share
a
massive
update
about
the
sequel
film
titled
'Jai
Hanuman,'
which
is
currently
in
the
production
phase.
He
wrote,
"On
this
auspicious
#HanumanJanmotsav
,
May
we
all
stand
against
all
the
adversities
and
emerge
victorious
🔥
Experience
the
epitome
of
Lord
#Hanuman
ji's
EPIC
BATTLES
in
IMAX
3D💥
#JaiHanuman
@ThePVCU,
(sic)."
Check
it
out
here
Jai
Hanuman
Cast
&
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Prasanth
Varma,
HanuMan
is
the
production
venture
of
K
Niranjan
Reddy
under
his
banner
Prime
Show
Entertainment.
Hari
Gowra
and
Krishna
Saurabh
worked
on
the
film's
background
score
and
music.
Dasaradhi
Sivendra
cranked
the
camera
while
Saibabu
Talari
worked
as
the
editor.