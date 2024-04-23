Josh Collaborates With Movie Bharathanatyam For The Song Maya Maya

India's most popular short video making Josh enjoys a strong position in the market courtesy of its large user base across the nation. And while it is known for bringing in content across genres, it has also served as a platform for the creators to showcase their talent. Amid its rising popularity, Josh is now making headlines for its recent collaboration movie "Bharathanatyam" for the song Maya Maya.

"Bharathanatyam" emerges as a captivating tale of ambition, love, and unforeseen twists in the turbulent world of the Telugu film industry. Directed by K V R Mahendra and featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Surya Teja Aelay and Meenakshi Goswami, the film offers audiences a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of aspiring filmmaker Raju Sundaram's journey.

In a refreshing departure from conventional narratives, "Bharathanatyam" delves deep into the struggles of Raju Sundaram, portrayed with conviction by Surya Teja Aelay. Meenakshi Goswami shines as Raju's steadfast girlfriend, whose unwavering support serves as a beacon of hope amidst the chaos.

With a pulsating soundtrack by Vivek Sagar and masterful cinematography by Venkat R Shakamuri, "Bharathanatyam" captivates audiences with its evocative visuals and soul-stirring music. Each frame is meticulously crafted to evoke a myriad of emotions, drawing viewers deeper into Raju's tumultuous world.

However, it is the electrifying energy of the song "Maya Maya" that truly sets "Bharathanatyam" apart. Serving as the anthem of the film, this infectious track has taken the internet by storm, sparking a frenzy of creativity on social media platforms. The Josh Challenge, in particular, has garnered widespread acclaim, with top influencers and creators showcasing their talent through captivating videos synced to the viral track.

Here are some amazing participation videos from Josh's creators:

Santhosh

https://share.myjosh.in/video/4742a139-ee68-4f2d-a8a7-06c958c54bd0

Kristen

https://share.myjosh.in/video/d38938b6-e3e1-4f52-a236-11d81a58f7a0

Sneha

https://share.myjosh.in/video/11acdf60-8752-44e7-8ad7-d414a2f99a30

Radha

https://share.myjosh.in/video/a4b8c11f-292c-4b81-b3a0-3b6191541c6c

Ritu

https://share.myjosh.in/video/1fce1ab8-bfb6-4666-b45a-eb14f98c20c5

Shimaja

https://share.myjosh.in/video/77b3b872-b86f-4c78-b470-46daa1dfd5e0

Ashu

https://share.myjosh.in/video/5aa5c078-2f4b-4ede-9784-55eae4ff9df7

Leela

https://share.myjosh.in/video/7ad4a8e8-931e-4870-ad31-ae84b927ecfb

Brunda

https://share.myjosh.in/video/3fdbc645-a473-47f0-ad3f-5b0e1da72314

A lot more exciting challenges are up on Josh, download Josh app now, and don't miss out on all the fun! https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eterno.shortvideos