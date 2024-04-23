Josh Collaborates With Movie Bharathanatyam For The Song Maya Maya

India's
most
popular
short
video
making
Josh
enjoys
a
strong
position
in
the
market
courtesy
of
its
large
user
base
across
the
nation.
And
while
it
is
known
for
bringing
in
content
across
genres,
it
has
also
served
as
a
platform
for
the
creators
to
showcase
their
talent.
Amid
its
rising
popularity,
Josh
is
now
making
headlines
for
its
recent
collaboration
movie
"Bharathanatyam" for
the
song
Maya
Maya.
"Bharathanatyam"
emerges
as
a
captivating
tale
of
ambition,
love,
and
unforeseen
twists
in
the
turbulent
world
of
the
Telugu
film
industry.
Directed
by
K
V
R
Mahendra
and
featuring
a
talented
ensemble
cast
led
by
Surya
Teja
Aelay
and
Meenakshi
Goswami,
the
film
offers
audiences
a
rollercoaster
ride
through
the
highs
and
lows
of
aspiring
filmmaker
Raju
Sundaram's
journey.
In
a
refreshing
departure
from
conventional
narratives,
"Bharathanatyam"
delves
deep
into
the
struggles
of
Raju
Sundaram,
portrayed
with
conviction
by
Surya
Teja
Aelay.
Meenakshi
Goswami
shines
as
Raju's
steadfast
girlfriend,
whose
unwavering
support
serves
as
a
beacon
of
hope
amidst
the
chaos.
With
a
pulsating
soundtrack
by
Vivek
Sagar
and
masterful
cinematography
by
Venkat
R
Shakamuri,
"Bharathanatyam"
captivates
audiences
with
its
evocative
visuals
and
soul-stirring
music.
Each
frame
is
meticulously
crafted
to
evoke
a
myriad
of
emotions,
drawing
viewers
deeper
into
Raju's
tumultuous
world.
However,
it
is
the
electrifying
energy
of
the
song
"Maya
Maya"
that
truly
sets
"Bharathanatyam"
apart.
Serving
as
the
anthem
of
the
film,
this
infectious
track
has
taken
the
internet
by
storm,
sparking
a
frenzy
of
creativity
on
social
media
platforms.
The
Josh
Challenge,
in
particular,
has
garnered
widespread
acclaim,
with
top
influencers
and
creators
showcasing
their
talent
through
captivating
videos
synced
to
the
viral
track.
Here
are
some
amazing
participation
videos
from
Josh's
creators:
Santhosh
https://share.myjosh.in/video/4742a139-ee68-4f2d-a8a7-06c958c54bd0
Kristen
https://share.myjosh.in/video/d38938b6-e3e1-4f52-a236-11d81a58f7a0
Sneha
https://share.myjosh.in/video/11acdf60-8752-44e7-8ad7-d414a2f99a30
Radha
https://share.myjosh.in/video/a4b8c11f-292c-4b81-b3a0-3b6191541c6c
Ritu
https://share.myjosh.in/video/1fce1ab8-bfb6-4666-b45a-eb14f98c20c5
Shimaja
https://share.myjosh.in/video/77b3b872-b86f-4c78-b470-46daa1dfd5e0
Ashu
https://share.myjosh.in/video/5aa5c078-2f4b-4ede-9784-55eae4ff9df7
Leela
https://share.myjosh.in/video/7ad4a8e8-931e-4870-ad31-ae84b927ecfb
Brunda
https://share.myjosh.in/video/3fdbc645-a473-47f0-ad3f-5b0e1da72314
A
lot
more
exciting
challenges
are
up
on
Josh,
download
Josh
app
now,
and
don't
miss
out
on
all
the
fun!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eterno.shortvideos