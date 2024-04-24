‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Exploring The History And Significance Of Ashwatthama And Nemawar

Touted
as
this
year's
most
anticipated
cinematic
spectacle,
filmmaker
Nag
Ashwin's
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
set
to
entertain
audiences
with
a
unique
tale
of
mythology
and
science
fiction.
Ever
since
megastar
Amitabh
Bachchan's
portrayal
of
Ashwatthama
in
the
epic
was
revealed,
audiences
have
been
intrigued
to
learn
more
about
the
mysterious
Mahabharata
character.
The
son
of
Dronacharya
and
Kripi,
Ashwatthama
is
said
to
be
the
fifth
avatar
of
Lord
Shiva.
According
to
the
Mahabharata,
Ashwatthama's
name
means
"the
sacred
voice,
similar
to
that
of
a
horse." He
is
named
so
because
he
cried
like
a
horse
at
birth.
Ashwatthama
rose
as
one
of
the
Mahabharata's
greatest
warriors,
fighting
alongside
the
Kauravas
against
the
Pandavas
during
the
Kurukshetra
War.
Born
with
a
divine
gem
on
his
forehead
that
gave
him
power
over
creatures
below
humans,
Ashwatthama
had
to
give
up
the
gem
when
cursed
by
Lord
Krishna.
During
the
period,
Lord
Krishna
cursed
Ashwatthama
with
immortality
as
punishment
for
trying
to
kill
Uttara's
unborn
child.
Being
cursed,
many
believe
that
Ashwatthama
still
walks
the
grounds
of
Narmada
Ghat
and
when
you
perform
Narmada
Parikrama,
one
will
find
the
immortal
Ashwatthama.
Hence,
Amitabh
Bachchan's
character
from
'Kalki
2898
AD' was
revealed
as
Ashwatthama
at
Nemawar,
emphasising
the
significance
of
the
location
in
the
narrative.
Moving
forward,
exploring
Ashwatthama's
character
in
the
epic
'Kalki
2898
AD'
promises
to
be
an
enriching
experience
for
fans
worldwide,
who
are
eagerly
anticipating
Amitabh
Bachchan's
portrayal
of
this
iconic
figure
in
the
film.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 14:30 [IST]