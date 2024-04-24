‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Exploring The History And Significance Of Ashwatthama And Nemawar

Touted as this year's most anticipated cinematic spectacle, filmmaker Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to entertain audiences with a unique tale of mythology and science fiction. Ever since megastar Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the epic was revealed, audiences have been intrigued to learn more about the mysterious Mahabharata character. The son of Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama is said to be the fifth avatar of Lord Shiva. According to the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama's name means "the sacred voice, similar to that of a horse." He is named so because he cried like a horse at birth. Ashwatthama rose as one of the Mahabharata's greatest warriors, fighting alongside the Kauravas against the Pandavas during the Kurukshetra War.

Born with a divine gem on his forehead that gave him power over creatures below humans, Ashwatthama had to give up the gem when cursed by Lord Krishna. During the period, Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality as punishment for trying to kill Uttara's unborn child. Being cursed, many believe that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of Narmada Ghat and when you perform Narmada Parikrama, one will find the immortal Ashwatthama. Hence, Amitabh Bachchan's character from 'Kalki 2898 AD' was revealed as Ashwatthama at Nemawar, emphasising the significance of the location in the narrative.

Moving forward, exploring Ashwatthama's character in the epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' promises to be an enriching experience for fans worldwide, who are eagerly anticipating Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of this iconic figure in the film.