Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan?Find Out The WHOPPING Fees Of the Cast

Prabhas
To
Charge
733
Percent
More
Than
Amitabh
Bachchan
For
Kalki
2898
AD:
Nag
Ashwin
directorial
Kalki
2898
AD
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
it
was
announced.
Apart
from
a
promising
storyline,
the
intriguing
star
cast
is
grabbing
people's
eyeballs.
However,
another
thing,
which
has
long
been
speculated,
is
the
fees
of
the
talented
actors
featured
in
the
movie.
Now,
it
is
reported
that
Prabhas
is
taking
home
733
percent
more
than
the
veteran
actor
Amitabh
Bachchan.
But
how
much?
To
know
more
about
it,
keep
scrolling-
How
Much
Prabhas
And
Amitabh
Bachchan
Are
Charging
For
Kalki
2898
AD?
According
to
the
reports,
Prabhas
is
not
likely
to
lower
his
fees
as
set
before
signing
Adipurush.
Instead,
the
star
has
increased
his
remuneration
even
more!
Navbharat
Times
reported
that
Prabhas
is
charging
Rs.
150
crore
for
the
movie,
which
is
the
25%
total
budget
of
the
movie.
On
the
other
hand,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
who
is
going
to
play
the
role
of
Ashwatthama
in
Kalki
2898
AD,
is
charging
lower
than
Prabhas.
The
veteran
megastar
is
taking
home
around
Rs.
18
crore.
To
note
more,
Amitabh
Bachchan
charged
Rs.
10
crore
for
his
last
movie,
Uunchai.
Recently,
his
look
was
revealed
from
Kalki
2898
AD
with
an
engaging
teaser.
Check
out
here:
Deepika
Padukone,
Kamal
Haasan,
And
Disha
Patani's
Fees
For
Kalki
2898
AD
According
to
Koimoi.com,
Deepika
Padukone
is
charging
Rs.
20
crores
with
a
33%
increment
from
her
last
movie,
Fighter,
where
she
took
home
around
Rs.
15
crores.
Kamal
Haasan,
who
will
have
a
cameo
in
the
movie,
has
charged
Rs.
50
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Disha
Patani
is
taking
home
Rs.
2
crores
for
the
drama.
If
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
movie
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs.
600
crores.
It
is
further
speculated
that
the
release
of
Kalki
2898
AD
is
postponed
to
June,
2024,
due
to
Lok
Sabha
Elections.
However,
makers
have
not
reacted
to
the
same.