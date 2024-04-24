Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan?Find Out The WHOPPING Fees Of the Cast

Photo Credit: Prabhas/Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan For Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Apart from a promising storyline, the intriguing star cast is grabbing people's eyeballs. However, another thing, which has long been speculated, is the fees of the talented actors featured in the movie. Now, it is reported that Prabhas is taking home 733 percent more than the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. But how much? To know more about it, keep scrolling-

How Much Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan Are Charging For Kalki 2898 AD?

According to the reports, Prabhas is not likely to lower his fees as set before signing Adipurush. Instead, the star has increased his remuneration even more! Navbharat Times reported that Prabhas is charging Rs. 150 crore for the movie, which is the 25% total budget of the movie.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan, who is going to play the role of Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD, is charging lower than Prabhas. The veteran megastar is taking home around Rs. 18 crore. To note more, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs. 10 crore for his last movie, Uunchai. Recently, his look was revealed from Kalki 2898 AD with an engaging teaser. Check out here:

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, And Disha Patani's Fees For Kalki 2898 AD

According to Koimoi.com, Deepika Padukone is charging Rs. 20 crores with a 33% increment from her last movie, Fighter, where she took home around Rs. 15 crores. Kamal Haasan, who will have a cameo in the movie, has charged Rs. 50 crores. On the other hand, Disha Patani is taking home Rs. 2 crores for the drama.

What Is The Total Budget Of Kalki 2898 AD?

If reports are to be believed, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 600 crores. It is further speculated that the release of Kalki 2898 AD is postponed to June, 2024, due to Lok Sabha Elections. However, makers have not reacted to the same.