Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Theatrical Rights: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Film Cracks A Colossal Deal? Deets In

Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
upcoming
and
highly
anticipated
movie
being
made
in
India.
With
a
humongous
budget
touching
Rs
600
Crore,
the
movie
is
likely
to
go
down
in
history
as
one
of
the
biggest
and
costliest
multi-starrers
ever
made
in
the
country,
especially
from
Tollywood.
National
Award-winning
director
Nag
Ashwin
is
behind
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
an
ensemble
cast
including
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
in
key
roles.
The
filmmakers
are
splurging
over
Rs
150
Crore
for
the
film's
VFX
alone,
and
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
the
output
impactful.
The
movie
Kalki
2898
AD
is
set
in
the
future
in
a
fictional
city
called
Kashi.
Prabhas
will
be
seen
playing
the
character
of
Bhairava
and
the
first
look
poster
that
was
released
by
the
makers
earlier
got
approval
from
his
fans.
With
each
passing
day,
every
update
about
Kalki
2898
AD
is
making
the
fans
excited.
Recently,
Kamal
Haasan
himself
revealed
that
he
will
be
seen
in
a
guest
appearance
kind
of
role
in
the
movie,
which
also
led
to
many
speculations
about
the
sequel
to
Kalki
2898
AD.
Tollywood
has
caught
up
on
the
trend
of
releasing
films
in
two
parts
and
then
making
sequels
to
super
successful
films.
There
is
no
clarity
about
the
film
getting
postponed
from
the
earlier
announced
date
of
May
9,
2024.
The
VFX
works
are
taking
time
and
the
makers
are
said
to
have
been
looking
for
another
date
after
the
general
elections,
to
bring
Kalki
2898
AD
to
theatres
in
five
languages
worldwide.
Kalki
2898
AD
Hindi
Theatrical
Rights
As
per
the
latest
buzz,
the
Hindi
dubbing
rights
of
Kalki
2898
AD
have
fetched
a
mammoth
amount
to
the
filmmakers
Vyjayanthi
Movies.
A
popular
distribution
banner
is
allegedly
ready
to
shell
out
Rs
110
Crore
to
acquire
the
Hindi
theatrical
rights.
The
deal
has
to
be
signed
yet
but
the
figures
are
now
the
talk
of
the
town.
There
is
no
official
information
about
the
same.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.