Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Of Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Film To Make BIG Announcement Tomorrow- Deets Inside

The
most
awaited
magnum
opus
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
stirring
up
excitement
once
again
with
a
promise
of
something
monumental
this
Saturday!
After
capturing
attention
with
their
recent
poster
featuring
the
legend
Amitabh
Bachchan
gazing
into
a
ray
of
light
accompanied
by
the
enigmatic
line
'Samay
Aa
Gaya
Hai',
speculation
has
been
rife
about
what's
in
store.
The
veil
was
partially
lifted
when
the
first
glimpse
of
his
character,
Ashwatthama,
was
revealed
shortly
after.
It
seems
the
team
delights
in
teasing
their
audience,
as
just
moments
ago,
they
took
to
their
official
social
media
handles
to
announce
another
impending
revelation
scheduled
for
this
weekend.
Sharing
the
post
on
social
media
they
wrote,
"
𝐓𝐡𝐞
𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞
𝐡𝐚𝐬
𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞!
Announcement
at
5
PM
tomorrow.
Stay
tuned."
With
Mr.
Bachchan's
powerful
voice
echoing
phrases
like
"Antim
yuddh
ka
samay
aa
gaya
hai" in
the
video,
excitement
builds
for
what
the
makers
have
in
store
this
weekend.
'Kalki
2898
AD'
is
a
multilingual
film
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin
featuring
a
stellar
cast
including
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Prabhas,
Deepika
Padukone
and
Disha
Patani
and
produced
by
Vyjayanthi
Movies.
The
magnum
opus's
recent
character
reveal
video
emerged
as
a
true
pan-India
teaser
as
it
was
a
combination
of
languages
including
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
Kannada
&
English.