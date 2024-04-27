Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, & Kamal Haasan's Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Photo Credit:

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Makers Decide On A Release Date!

The movie Kalki 2898 AD is set in the future in a fictional city called Kashi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Bhairava and the first look poster that was released by the makers excited the fans.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwattama was also introduced with a spell-binding video, which screamed technical brilliance coupled with the astonishing sound quality. In the coming days, the characters of Padma, played by Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan's will also be revealed.

Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date Locked?

Going by the latest update, a report on 123Telugu mentions that the makers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, has been looking to lock June 27 as the release date. However, the official confirmations about the release date are yet to happen.

At first, the production house announced that the movie will hit the screens on May 9, their sentimental day.The delay in the post-production work prompted them to postpone it. It was mentioned that the buyers are insisting on May 30 and Prabhas wants the release sometime in July. But, the filmmakers are keen on releasing the film after the general elections in Andhra Pradesh are done away with. Now, June 27 is the latest date that is almost final, as per the buzz.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.