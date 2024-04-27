Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, & Kamal Haasan's Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
Makers
Decide
On
A
Release
Date!
The
movie
Kalki
2898
AD
is
set
in
the
future
in
a
fictional
city
called
Kashi.
Prabhas
will
be
seen
playing
the
character
of
Bhairava
and
the
first
look
poster
that
was
released
by
the
makers
excited
the
fans.
Recently,
Amitabh
Bachchan's
character
as
Ashwattama
was
also
introduced
with
a
spell-binding
video,
which
screamed
technical
brilliance
coupled
with
the
astonishing
sound
quality.
In
the
coming
days,
the
characters
of
Padma,
played
by
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Kamal
Haasan's
will
also
be
revealed.
Kalki
2898
AD
New
Release
Date
Locked?
Going
by
the
latest
update,
a
report
on
123Telugu
mentions
that
the
makers
of
the
film,
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
has
been
looking
to
lock
June
27
as
the
release
date.
However,
the
official
confirmations
about
the
release
date
are
yet
to
happen.
At
first,
the
production
house
announced
that
the
movie
will
hit
the
screens
on
May
9,
their
sentimental
day.The
delay
in
the
post-production
work
prompted
them
to
postpone
it.
It
was
mentioned
that
the
buyers
are
insisting
on
May
30
and
Prabhas
wants
the
release
sometime
in
July.
But,
the
filmmakers
are
keen
on
releasing
the
film
after
the
general
elections
in
Andhra
Pradesh
are
done
away
with.
Now,
June
27
is
the
latest
date
that
is
almost
final,
as
per
the
buzz.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.