Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Star-Studded Sci-Fi Epic Postponed To THIS Date?

Kalki
2898
AD
To
Release
In
June?
Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
upcoming
and
highly
anticipated
movie
being
made
in
India.
With
a
humongous
budget
touching
Rs
600
Crore,
the
movie
is
likely
to
go
down
in
history
as
one
of
the
biggest
and
costliest
multi-starrers
ever
made
in
the
country,
especially
from
Tollywood.
National
Award-winning
director
Nag
Ashwin
is
behind
Kalki
2898
AD,
which
boasts
an
ensemble
cast.
The
filmmakers
are
splurging
over
Rs
150
Crore
for
the
film's
VFX
alone.
The
movie
is
set
in
the
future
in
a
fictional
city
called
Kashi.
Prabhas
will
be
seen
playing
the
character
of
Bhairava
and
the
first
look
poster
that
was
released
by
the
makers
earlier
was
a
feast
to
the
fans
of
the
'darling'
star.
With
each
passing
day,
every
update
about
Kalki
2898
AD
is
making
the
fans
excited.
Recently,
Kamal
Haasan
himself
revealed
that
he
will
be
seen
in
a
guest
appearance
kind
of
role
in
the
movie,
which
also
led
to
many
speculations
about
the
sequel
to
Kalki
2898
AD.
Tollywood
has
caught
up
on
the
trend
of
releasing
films
in
two
parts
and
then
making
sequels
to
super
successful
films.
Delay
In
Post-Production
Works
Earlier
it
was
officially
announced
the
Kalki
2898
AD
will
hit
the
screens
theatrically
on
May
9,
2024,
worldwide.
However,
due
to
unforeseen
delays
in
the
post-production
works,
the
director
and
the
producer
want
to
take
some
more
time
and
bring
out
a
quality
product,
justifying
the
hype.
Kalki
2898
AD
New
Release
Date
Buzz
Accordingly,
from
May
9,
the
movie
has
been
postponed
to
a
new
release
date.
While
it
is
believed
that
the
official
announcement
will
soon
be
out,
speculations
are
rife
that
Kalki
2898
AD
might
hit
the
screens
in
June,
after
the
general
elections.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.