Kalki 2898 AD New Teaser: Here's All To Know About Deepika-Prabhas Starrer's Character Ahwatthama

Kalki 2898 AD Ground Level Promotion Excites Fans: Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD is trending all over social media. The filmmakers started did a new promotional video on social media that has cuaght everyone's attention. The video started with the quote saying, "There is a belief in Central India, when you perform Narmada Parikrama you will find the Immortal Ashwatthama." The excited fans are cheering the most for Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in the movie. As we wait for the release, let us take a look at the video.

Kalki 2898 AD: Immortal Ashwatthama Arrives At Narmada Banks

Kalki 2898 AD official social media handle released a video saying, "The Immortal ASHWATTHAMA has arrived to the banks of Narmada in Nemawar." The video includes the Narmada river and it further claims, "The belief has come true." The promotional video surely ignites the excitement, but it does not reveal how Ashwatthama arrived.

As Kalki 2898 AD released this exciting promotional teaser, a fan commented, "Ground level promotions #Kalki2829AD ll #Prabhas Waiting for the trailer." Another wrote, "awesome promotions."

WHEN WILL KALKI 2898 AD RELEASE?

Kalki 2898 AD will be hitting the theaters on May 9, 2024. The Indian epic sci-fi dystopian film is directed and co-written by Nag Ashwin. The movie features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is originally produced by Telugu film industry but it was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Inspired by Hindu mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is set in post-apocalyptic era in 2898 AD. Reportedly, Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive film ever made in film industry. It is made on a budget of around 600 crore. Amitabh Bachchan is most in talk about his appearance in Kalki 2898 as he is de-aged. It is further to be seen whether he did justice to his character.