Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Film Introduces Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwathama In This Hyped Sci-Fi Drama; See VIDEO

Amitabach
Bachchan
As
Ashwatthama
In
Kalki
2898
AD:
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
first
ever
science
fiction
film
being
made
in
India
with
a
humongous
budget
of
about
Rs
600
Crore
and
a
stellar
cast
spanning
Bollywood,
Kollywood,
and
Tollywood.
The
makers
of
the
film
boast
of
their
casting
which
includes
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
dropped
an
update
about
the
character
Amitabh
Bachchan
played
in
the
film,
which
is
set
in
the
futuristic
city
of
Kashi.
The
makers,
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
have
been
actively
releasing
publicity
material
and
updates
about
the
movie
Kalki
2898
AD.
The
filmmakers
recently
released
a
glimpse
of
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
showcasing
Prabhas
in
the
title
role,
and
fans
celebrated
with
great
adulation.
Prabhas'
look
as
'Bhairava,'
sent
his
fans
into
a
frenzy.
The
makers
are
working
at
lightning
speed
to
complete
the
post-production
and
VFX
works
at
the
earliest,
as
there
is
mounting
pressure
from
the
buyers,
fans,
and
other
factors.
Amitabh
Bachchan
As
Ashwatthama
In
Kalki
2898
AD
Ahead
of
his
character's
introduction
from
one
of
the
prestigious
and
the
costliest
film
so
far
in
India,
Amitabh
Bachchan
took
to
his
social
media
handle
to
share
his
experience
with
the
team
of
Kalki
2898
AD
led
by
Nag
Ashwin.
He
wrote,
"T
4988
-
It's
been
an
experience
for
me
like
no
other
..
The
mind
to
think
such
a
product,
the
execution
the
exposure
to
modern
technology
and
above
all
the
company
of
colleagues
with
stratospheric
Super
star
presence
..,
(sic)"
The
makers
of
the
film
unveiled
the
character
and
introduced
the
veteran
and
legendary
Amitabh
Bachchan's
role
from
the
epic
science
fiction
drama
Kalki
2898
AD.
He
is
playing
Ashwatthama.
They
dropped
the
introduction
video
exclusively
on
Star
Sports.
Check
out
the
video
below.
T
4988
-
It's
been
an
experience
for
me
like
no
other
..
The
mind
to
think
such
a
product,
the
execution
the
exposure
to
modern
technology
and
above
all
the
company
of
colleagues
with
stratospheric
Super
star
presence
..
Kalki
2898
AD
Release
Date
Buzz
The
amount
of
VFX
for
Kalki
2898
AD
is
rather
huge
and
the
makers
now
have
only
two
months
to
get
the
desired
output.
The
team
also
wants
to
spend
a
solid
two
months
to
promote
the
movie.
The
movie
was
postponed
from
the
original
release
date
of
May
9
to
a
yet-to-be-finalized
date.
There
are
speculations
about
the
film's
theatrical
release
date.
The
makers
are
yet
to
announce
the
official
date.
It
could
be
in
June
or
July
after
the
elections
are
done
away
with
in
many
parts
of
the
country.
However,
buyers
are
insisting
on
May
30
as
a
feasible
release
date
for
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.