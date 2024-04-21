Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Film Introduces Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwathama In This Hyped Sci-Fi Drama; See VIDEO

Photo Credit:

Amitabach Bachchan As Ashwatthama In Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is the first ever science fiction film being made in India with a humongous budget of about Rs 600 Crore and a stellar cast spanning Bollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood. The makers of the film boast of their casting which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others. The makers of the film have dropped an update about the character Amitabh Bachchan played in the film, which is set in the futuristic city of Kashi. The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, have been actively releasing publicity material and updates about the movie Kalki 2898 AD.

The filmmakers recently released a glimpse of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD showcasing Prabhas in the title role, and fans celebrated with great adulation. Prabhas' look as 'Bhairava,' sent his fans into a frenzy. The makers are working at lightning speed to complete the post-production and VFX works at the earliest, as there is mounting pressure from the buyers, fans, and other factors.

Ahead of his character's introduction from one of the prestigious and the costliest film so far in India, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share his experience with the team of Kalki 2898 AD led by Nag Ashwin. He wrote, "T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence .., (sic)"

The makers of the film unveiled the character and introduced the veteran and legendary Amitabh Bachchan's role from the epic science fiction drama Kalki 2898 AD. He is playing Ashwatthama. They dropped the introduction video exclusively on Star Sports. Check out the video below.

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Buzz

The amount of VFX for Kalki 2898 AD is rather huge and the makers now have only two months to get the desired output. The team also wants to spend a solid two months to promote the movie. The movie was postponed from the original release date of May 9 to a yet-to-be-finalized date. There are speculations about the film's theatrical release date. The makers are yet to announce the official date. It could be in June or July after the elections are done away with in many parts of the country. However, buyers are insisting on May 30 as a feasible release date for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.