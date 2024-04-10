Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Locked? Prabhas' Prestigious Film's Official Announcement Will Be Out On THIS Date

Kalki
2898
AD
Release
Date
Update:
Prabhas'
upcoming
futuristic
science
fiction
drama
titled
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
written
and
directed
by
Nag
Ashwin
is
in
the
headlines
back-to-back
for
its
exciting
updates.
The
movie
which
stars
an
ensemble
and
celebrated
actors
of
Indian
cinema-
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone
among
others,
Kalki
2898
AD
is
back
with
its
release
date
update.
The
makers,
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
have
been
actively
releasing
publicity
material
and
updates
about
the
movie
Kalki
2898
AD.
Prabhas'
look
as
'Bhairava,'
sent
his
fans
into
a
frenzy.
The
story
will
take
place
in
the
modern
city
of
Kashi
which
was
envisioned
by
the
filmmaker,
Nag
Ashwin.
According
to
the
latest
updates
available
about
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD,
the
film's
talkie
part
and
songs,
the
entire
shooting
has
been
wrapped
up.
Recently,
the
team
returned
from
Italy
where
they
shot.
The
movie's
post-production
works
have
also
begun
long
ago
and
have
been
running
simultaneously.
However,
with
a
little
bit
of
VFX,
RR,
score,
and
other
technical
aspects
are
still
underway.
The
movie's
OTT
rights
are
also
about
to
be
sold
off
to
either
Amazon
Prime
Video
or
Netflix.
Kalki
2898
AD's
OTT
deal
might
fetch
a
mammoth
of
Rs
250
Crore,
as
per
the
rumours.
Kalki
2898
AD
Release
On
May
30
After
many
speculations,
the
makers
of
the
film
announced
May
9
as
the
sentimental
release
date.
But,
due
to
unforeseen
delays
in
the
post-production
works
of
Kalki
2898
AD,
the
release
was
postponed.
While
some
mentioned
that
the
movie
will
hit
the
screens
after
the
general
elections
in
Andhra
Pradesh,
the
latest
buzz
says
otherwise.
Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
movie
will
be
released
worldwide
on
May
30
in
five
languages
amid
sky-high
expectations.
The
official
announcement
will
be
out
on
April
17,
say
sources.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
epic
mythological
sci-fi
film
boasts
of
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
is
the
editor
and
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.