Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Update: Prabhas Wants Release In July While Buyers Pressure For May 30? Deets HERE

Prabhas
Wants
Kalki
2898
AD
Release
In
July?
Prabhas,
the
pan-India
star
is
shooting
for
his
upcoming
films
and
is
awaiting
the
release
of
his
much-hyped
and
costliest
film
ever
made
in
India,
'KALKI
2898
AD,'
under
the
direction
of
Nag
Ashwin.
Starring
an
ensemble
cast
like
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others,
the
movie
Kalki
2898
AD
is
in
the
news
for
its
exciting
back-to-back
updates.
The
filming
part
of
Kalki
2898
AD
was
completed
except
for
a
bit
of
a
little
post-production
work.
Kalki
2898
AD
New
Release
Date
Update
Earlier
it
was
officially
announced
the
Kalki
2898
AD
will
hit
the
screens
theatrically
on
May
9,
2024,
worldwide.
However,
due
to
unforeseen
delays
in
the
post-production
works,
especially
VFX,
the
director
and
the
producer
want
to
take
some
more
time
and
bring
out
a
quality
product,
justifying
the
hype.
Accordingly,
from
May
9,
the
movie
has
been
postponed
to
an
unknown
date.
While
it
is
believed
that
the
official
announcement
will
soon
be
out,
speculations
are
rife
that
Kalki
2898
AD
might
hit
the
screens
in
June,
after
the
general
elections.
Prabhas
Wants
Kalki
2898
AD
release
in
July?
Sources
from
inside
the
Tollywood
industry
suggest
that
Prabhas
preferred
the
film
to
be
released
in
July,
to
ensure
ample
time
to
meet
the
expectations.
On
the
other
hand,
distributors
and
buyers
of
Kalki
2898
AD
are
insisting
that
the
makers
release
the
film
on
May
30,
as
it
was
highly
rumoured
before.
In
addition,
there
is
also
buzz
that
the
producers
of
the
film
are
looking
for
a
release
date
of
June
30.
There
is
no
official
date
zeroed
in
on
as
yet
but
fans
are
awaiting
the
update
with
bated
breaths.
Here's
a
tweet
below.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.