Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas Film's Prelude Release At ComicCon Mumbai At THIS Time Today; Full Details HERE

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Prelude Release At ComicCon Mumbai Today: All eyes are fixated on the 'Darling' star Prabhas' upcoming and highly-awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Written and directed by National award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 600 Crore.

With each passing day, every update about Kalki 2898 AD is making the fans excited. Recently, Kamal Haasan himself revealed that he will be seen in a guest appearance kind of role in the movie, which also led to many speculations about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD is set in the future in a fictional city called Kashi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Bhairava and the first look poster that was released by the makers earlier got approval from his fans. The makers of the film have also announced that the character of Amitabh Bachchan will be announced today at 7.15 PM, exclusively on Star Sports. An official poster was also released.

However, there is no clarity or official announcement regarding the postponed release date of Kalki 2898 AD. The VFX works are taking time and the makers are said to have been looking for another date after the general elections, to bring Kalki 2898 AD to theatres in five languages worldwide.

Kalki 2898AD Prelude Release At ComicCon Today

The filmmakers of this highly prestigious project are said to be releasing a prelude teaser of Kalki 2898 AD at 4 PM, reportedly. Check out the tweet below.

A Prelude Teaser of Pan india super star #Prabhas fronted #Kalki2829AD is going to be launched tomorrow 4PM at #ComicCon Mumbai

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Crew

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.