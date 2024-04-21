Kalki 2898 AD Update: Prabhas Film's Prelude Release At ComicCon Mumbai At THIS Time Today; Full Details HERE

Prabhas'
Kalki
2898
AD
Prelude
Release
At
ComicCon
Mumbai
Today:
All
eyes
are
fixated
on
the
'Darling'
star
Prabhas'
upcoming
and
highly-awaited
film
'Kalki
2898
AD.'
Written
and
directed
by
National
award-winning
filmmaker
Nag
Ashwin,
Kalki
2898
AD
is
the
biggest
film
ever
made
in
India,
with
a
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
With
each
passing
day,
every
update
about
Kalki
2898
AD
is
making
the
fans
excited.
Recently,
Kamal
Haasan
himself
revealed
that
he
will
be
seen
in
a
guest
appearance
kind
of
role
in
the
movie,
which
also
led
to
many
speculations
about
the
sequel
to
Kalki
2898
AD.
The
movie
Kalki
2898
AD
is
set
in
the
future
in
a
fictional
city
called
Kashi.
Prabhas
will
be
seen
playing
the
character
of
Bhairava
and
the
first
look
poster
that
was
released
by
the
makers
earlier
got
approval
from
his
fans.
The
makers
of
the
film
have
also
announced
that
the
character
of
Amitabh
Bachchan
will
be
announced
today
at
7.15
PM,
exclusively
on
Star
Sports.
An
official
poster
was
also
released.
However,
there
is
no
clarity
or
official
announcement
regarding
the
postponed
release
date
of
Kalki
2898
AD.
The
VFX
works
are
taking
time
and
the
makers
are
said
to
have
been
looking
for
another
date
after
the
general
elections,
to
bring
Kalki
2898
AD
to
theatres
in
five
languages
worldwide.
Kalki
2898AD
Prelude
Release
At
ComicCon
Today
The
filmmakers
of
this
highly
prestigious
project
are
said
to
be
releasing
a
prelude
teaser
of
Kalki
2898
AD
at
4
PM,
reportedly.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Kalki
2898
AD
Cast
The
futuristic
sci-fi
film
with
a
mythological
backdrop
features
Prabhas,
Kamal
Haasan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Deepika
Padukone,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Disha
Patani
among
others
playing
crucial
roles.
Pasupathy
and
Saswata
Chatterjee
are
also
part
of
the
movie
cast.
Kalki
2898
AD
Crew
The
movie
is
being
helmed
by
Nag
Ashwin.
Vyjayanthi
Movies
banner
is
bankrolling
the
film
on
a
massive
budget
of
Rs
600
Crore.
Djordje
Stojilijkovic
is
cranking
the
camera
for
this
science
fiction
action
thriller.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Santhosh
Narayanan
is
the
film's
music
composer.