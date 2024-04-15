Kannappa: Prabhas' Role In Manchu Vishnu's Mythological Epic REVEALED? Kalki Star Will NOT Play Lord Shiva....

Photo Credit:

Kannappa: Prabhas To Play Not Lord Shiva But Nandeeswara?

Manchu Vishnu, the actor-producer who is also the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), has embarked on a MASSIVE production, an epic mythological fantasy drama titled 'Kannappa.' The movie is being made on a larger-than-life scale featuring a plethora of renowned actors from Indian movie industries.

After a very long single schedule spanning three months in New Zealand, the movie unit is shooting for the remaining portions in Hyderabad on specially erected sets at Ramoji Film City. For starters, Manchu Vishnu, who is playing the title role of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva roped in actors including Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Nayanthara, Madhubala, and Mohan Babu among others for various characters, making it the biggest star-studded pan-India flick.

Prabhas NOT To Play Lord Shiva

Contrary to what was earlier rumoured, Prabhas, who was the first one to come together with Vishnu Manchu for Kannappa, will not be playing the role of Lord Shiva. The latest buzz around the tinsel town and Tollywood suggests that Prabhas will be playing not Shiva but Nandeeswara. Prabhas reportedly allotted seven days for the film and refused to play Lord Shiva, when first offered. He chose to play another character instead.

Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva & Anushka Shetty As Parvati Devi

In addition to the updates about Prabhas' role, Akshay Kumar, who is making his Telugu debut with Kannappa, will be seen in the role of Lord Shiva, and Anushka Shetty will portray the character of Parvathi Devi, his wife.

Kannappa Cast

The movie stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. In addition, the movies boast of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Devaraj, Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran, Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Madhav, Kaushal Manda, Ragu Babu, Arpit Ranka, and Preity Mukhundhan among others.

Kannappa Crew

Kannappa's story was written by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G Nageswara Reddy, Eshwar Reddy, and Thota Prasad. Vishnu Manchu is producing, enacting, and writing the screenplay for Kannappa which is being helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh as the director. Sheldon Chau cranked the camera and Anthony is the editor. Stephen Devassy and Mani Sharma are composing the film's music and score.