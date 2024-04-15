Kannappa: Prabhas' Role In Manchu Vishnu's Mythological Epic REVEALED? Kalki Star Will NOT Play Lord Shiva....

Kannappa:
Prabhas
To
Play
Not
Lord
Shiva
But
Nandeeswara?
Manchu
Vishnu,
the
actor-producer
who
is
also
the
president
of
the
Movie
Artists
Association
(MAA),
has
embarked
on
a
MASSIVE
production,
an
epic
mythological
fantasy
drama
titled
'Kannappa.'
The
movie
is
being
made
on
a
larger-than-life
scale
featuring
a
plethora
of
renowned
actors
from
Indian
movie
industries.
After
a
very
long
single
schedule
spanning
three
months
in
New
Zealand,
the
movie
unit
is
shooting
for
the
remaining
portions
in
Hyderabad
on
specially
erected
sets
at
Ramoji
Film
City.
For
starters,
Manchu
Vishnu,
who
is
playing
the
title
role
of
Kannappa,
an
ardent
devotee
of
Lord
Shiva
roped
in
actors
including
Prabhas,
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Mohanlal,
Akshay
Kumar,
Nayanthara,
Madhubala,
and
Mohan
Babu
among
others
for
various
characters,
making
it
the
biggest
star-studded
pan-India
flick.
Prabhas
NOT
To
Play
Lord
Shiva
Contrary
to
what
was
earlier
rumoured,
Prabhas,
who
was
the
first
one
to
come
together
with
Vishnu
Manchu
for
Kannappa,
will
not
be
playing
the
role
of
Lord
Shiva.
The
latest
buzz
around
the
tinsel
town
and
Tollywood
suggests
that
Prabhas
will
be
playing
not
Shiva
but
Nandeeswara.
Prabhas
reportedly
allotted
seven
days
for
the
film
and
refused
to
play
Lord
Shiva,
when
first
offered.
He
chose
to
play
another
character
instead.
Akshay
Kumar
As
Lord
Shiva
&
Anushka
Shetty
As
Parvati
Devi
In
addition
to
the
updates
about
Prabhas'
role,
Akshay
Kumar,
who
is
making
his
Telugu
debut
with
Kannappa,
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
Lord
Shiva,
and
Anushka
Shetty
will
portray
the
character
of
Parvathi
Devi,
his
wife.
Kannappa
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vishnu
Manchu
in
the
titular
role
of
Kannappa,
an
ardent
devotee
of
Lord
Shiva.
In
addition,
the
movies
boast
of
Mohanlal,
Prabhas,
Shiva
Rajkumar,
Mohan
Babu,
R
Sarathkumar,
Brahmanandam,
Madhoo,
Devaraj,
Aishwariyaa
Bhaskaran,
Mukesh
Rishi,
Rahul
Madhav,
Kaushal
Manda,
Ragu
Babu,
Arpit
Ranka,
and
Preity
Mukhundhan
among
others.
Kannappa
Crew
Kannappa's
story
was
written
by
Paruchuri
Gopala
Krishna,
G
Nageswara
Reddy,
Eshwar
Reddy,
and
Thota
Prasad.
Vishnu
Manchu
is
producing,
enacting,
and
writing
the
screenplay
for
Kannappa
which
is
being
helmed
by
Mukesh
Kumar
Singh
as
the
director.
Sheldon
Chau
cranked
the
camera
and
Anthony
is
the
editor.
Stephen
Devassy
and
Mani
Sharma
are
composing
the
film's
music
and
score.