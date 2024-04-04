Kismat OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Srinivas Avasarala- Abhinav Gomatam's Comedy Film

Photo Credit:

Kismat OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time Fixed: Kismat is the latest crime-comedy drama written and directed by Srinath Badineni which was released theatrically on February 2 to a low-key buzz. The movie earned mixed reactions and was not much of a box-office success.



The critics positively reacted to the performances of the lead actors with Abhinav Gomatam presenting his ease and comedy timing that stood out. The film's story and presentation have gone a bit downslide along with the screenplay.

Kismat Synopsis

Three friends hailing from a small village who finish their engineering degree dream big and head to the city to earn good bucks. However, they end up involved in a money heist involuntarily. What happens next is all about Kismat.

Kismat Story

Abhi (Abhinav Gomatam), Karthik (Naresh Agastya), and Kiran (Viswadev Rachakonda) are three friends who live in Macheryal in Telangana. They are Engineering graduates and to make it big, plan to leave for Hyderabad. After reaching the city, they come across a person named Soori (Temper Vamsi) who is looking for a bag with missing money belonging to his boss Janardhan (Ajay Ghosh), who wants to become an MLA. In a twist of the tale, the trio then ends up with the money and then becomes a target.

Kismat On Amazon Prime Video

This comedy entertainer with a heist backdrop made its digital streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video this week. The movie will begin streaming on the OTT on April 5.

Kismat Cast

This coming-of-age crime-comedy movie stars Abhinav Gomatam, Srinivas Avasarala, Naresh Agastya, Riya Suman, Ajay Ghosh, Chammak Chandra, Gangavva, Vishwadev Rachakonda and Racha Ravi others in key roles.

Kismat Crew

Srinath Badineni wrote and directed the movie under the Comrade Film Factory banner in association with Atheera Productions.

Kismat movie's entire background score and music were done by Mark K. Robin. While Vedharaman Sankaran cranked the camera as the director of photography, Viplav Nyshadam worked as the film's editor.