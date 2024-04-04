Kismat OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Srinivas Avasarala- Abhinav Gomatam's Comedy Film

Kismat
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform,
&
Time
Fixed:
Kismat
is
the
latest
crime-comedy
drama
written
and
directed
by
Srinath
Badineni
which
was
released
theatrically
on
February
2
to
a
low-key
buzz.
The
movie
earned
mixed
reactions
and
was
not
much
of
a
box-office
success.
The
critics
positively
reacted
to
the
performances
of
the
lead
actors
with
Abhinav
Gomatam
presenting
his
ease
and
comedy
timing
that
stood
out.
The
film's
story
and
presentation
have
gone
a
bit
downslide
along
with
the
screenplay.
Kismat
Synopsis
Three
friends
hailing
from
a
small
village
who
finish
their
engineering
degree
dream
big
and
head
to
the
city
to
earn
good
bucks.
However,
they
end
up
involved
in
a
money
heist
involuntarily.
What
happens
next
is
all
about
Kismat.
Kismat
Story
Abhi
(Abhinav
Gomatam),
Karthik
(Naresh
Agastya),
and
Kiran
(Viswadev
Rachakonda)
are
three
friends
who
live
in
Macheryal
in
Telangana.
They
are
Engineering
graduates
and
to
make
it
big,
plan
to
leave
for
Hyderabad.
After
reaching
the
city,
they
come
across
a
person
named
Soori
(Temper
Vamsi)
who
is
looking
for
a
bag
with
missing
money
belonging
to
his
boss
Janardhan
(Ajay
Ghosh),
who
wants
to
become
an
MLA.
In
a
twist
of
the
tale,
the
trio
then
ends
up
with
the
money
and
then
becomes
a
target.
Kismat
On
Amazon
Prime
Video
This
comedy
entertainer
with
a
heist
backdrop
made
its
digital
streaming
debut
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
this
week.
The
movie
will
begin
streaming
on
the
OTT
on
April
5.
Kismat
Cast
This
coming-of-age
crime-comedy
movie
stars
Abhinav
Gomatam,
Srinivas
Avasarala,
Naresh
Agastya,
Riya
Suman,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Chammak
Chandra,
Gangavva,
Vishwadev
Rachakonda
and
Racha
Ravi
others
in
key
roles.
Kismat
Crew
Srinath
Badineni
wrote
and
directed
the
movie
under
the
Comrade
Film
Factory
banner
in
association
with
Atheera
Productions.
Kismat
movie's
entire
background
score
and
music
were
done
by
Mark
K.
Robin.
While
Vedharaman
Sankaran
cranked
the
camera
as
the
director
of
photography,
Viplav
Nyshadam
worked
as
the
film's
editor.