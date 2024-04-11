Love Guru OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: Vijay Antony's Romantic Drama To Stream On These TWO Platforms

Photo Credit:

Vijay Antony's Love Guru OTT Platforms Locked: Vijay Antony is one popular Tamil filmmaker and actor who enjoys an unwavering fanbase in the two Telugu states, courtesy of his highly successful film 'Bichagadu.' The actor has been keen on releasing all of his films in Telugu and the most recent is a romantic drama titled Love Guru. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the movie stars Mirnalini Ravi as the female lead opposite Vijay Antony.

Love Guru hit the screens to a decent response at the box office on April 11, worldwide. Mythri Movie Makers, who have been actively bringing Malayalam and Tamil dubbed releases to Telugu audiences of late, have presented Love Guru Telugu as well.

Love Guru Synopsis

Aravind (Vijay Antony) leaves for Malaysia to earn money. He returns home to get married when he crosses 35 and is on the lookout for a nice woman. He then visits a family funeral where he sees Leela (Mirnalini Ravi) and falls for her. Leela aspires to become an actress and Aravind manages to convince her parents and Leela as well. They leave for Hyderabad and Aravind does everything to woo his wife including producing a film to make her an actress. What follows next is the story of Love Guru.

Love Guru OTT Platforms Fixed

The makers of the film, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, have signed the digital streaming rights to not one but two OTT platforms. The movie, after completing the successful theatrical run will make its debut on two streaming platforms, officially. Amazon Prime Video and Aha Video bought the OTT rights to the Love Guru movie.

Love Guru Cast

The movie stars Vijay Antony, Mirnalini Ravi, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Thalaivasal Vijay, Sudha, and Sreeja Ravi among others in key roles.

Love Guru Crew

Vijay Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. Written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, the film's music and background score were composed by Barath Dhanasekar. Vijay Antony turned editor for this film which has its cinematography by Farook J Basha.