Love Guru OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: Vijay Antony's Romantic Drama To Stream On These TWO Platforms

Vijay
Antony's
Love
Guru
OTT
Platforms
Locked:
Vijay
Antony
is
one
popular
Tamil
filmmaker
and
actor
who
enjoys
an
unwavering
fanbase
in
the
two
Telugu
states,
courtesy
of
his
highly
successful
film
'Bichagadu.'
The
actor
has
been
keen
on
releasing
all
of
his
films
in
Telugu
and
the
most
recent
is
a
romantic
drama
titled
Love
Guru.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
movie
stars
Mirnalini
Ravi
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Vijay
Antony.
Love
Guru
hit
the
screens
to
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office
on
April
11,
worldwide.
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
who
have
been
actively
bringing
Malayalam
and
Tamil
dubbed
releases
to
Telugu
audiences
of
late,
have
presented
Love
Guru
Telugu
as
well.
Love
Guru
Synopsis
Aravind
(Vijay
Antony)
leaves
for
Malaysia
to
earn
money.
He
returns
home
to
get
married
when
he
crosses
35
and
is
on
the
lookout
for
a
nice
woman.
He
then
visits
a
family
funeral
where
he
sees
Leela
(Mirnalini
Ravi)
and
falls
for
her.
Leela
aspires
to
become
an
actress
and
Aravind
manages
to
convince
her
parents
and
Leela
as
well.
They
leave
for
Hyderabad
and
Aravind
does
everything
to
woo
his
wife
including
producing
a
film
to
make
her
an
actress.
What
follows
next
is
the
story
of
Love
Guru.
Love
Guru
OTT
Platforms
Fixed
The
makers
of
the
film,
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation,
have
signed
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
not
one
but
two
OTT
platforms.
The
movie,
after
completing
the
successful
theatrical
run
will
make
its
debut
on
two
streaming
platforms,
officially.
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
Aha
Video
bought
the
OTT
rights
to
the
Love
Guru
movie.
Love
Guru
Cast
The
movie
stars
Vijay
Antony,
Mirnalini
Ravi,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Ilavarasu,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Sudha,
and
Sreeja
Ravi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Love
Guru
Crew
Vijay
Antony
produced
the
movie
under
his
Vijay
Antony
Film
Corporation
banner.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinayak
Vaithianathan,
the
film's
music
and
background
score
were
composed
by
Barath
Dhanasekar.
Vijay
Antony
turned
editor
for
this
film
which
has
its
cinematography
by
Farook
J
Basha.
