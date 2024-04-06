Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Soubin Shahir's Survival Thriller Opens HUGE

Manjummel
Boys
(Telugu)
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1
Prediction:
Manjummel
Boys
is
the
latest
sensation
at
the
Malayalam
box
office.
The
movie
is
the
highest-grosser
so
far
in
the
Malayalam
industry
and
Chidambaram
directed
the
movie.
Released
theatrically
in
Malayalam
in
February,
Manjummel
Boys
was
a
sleeper
hit
that
emerged
as
the
top
most
grosser
featuring
a
bunch
of
young
actors.
Owing
to
the
incredible
success
the
movie
enjoyed
and
the
critical
as
well
as
commercial
acclaim
Manjummel
Boys
garnered,
Tollywood's
one
of
the
biggest
production
houses,
Mythri
Movie
Makers
have
bought
the
Telugu
rights
to
the
film.
After
the
dubbing
formalities,
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
opened
across
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
on
April
6
to
a
thumping
response.
The
movie,
which
was
released
one
day
after
Vijay
Deverakonda's
Family
Star
hit
the
screens
is
getting
highly
positive
reviews
and
thumbs-up
from
the
film
buffs
of
Tollywood.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
The
movie
is
a
survival
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
2006
near
the
haunting
Guna
Caves.
It
depicts
how
the
holiday
trip
of
11
youngsters
from
the
Manjummel
area
of
Kochi
en
route
to
Kodaikanal
takes
a
tragic
turn
that
tests
their
friendship,
faith,
humanity,
and
emotions.
Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
movie's
premise,
gripping
narrative,
the
director's
conviction,
and
beautiful
and
striking
visuals
have
made
it
a
satiating
watch
on
the
big
screen,
making
it
instantly
popular.
The
movie
is
receiving
love
and
appreciation
from
Tollywood
as
well.
On
its
opening
day,
the
movie
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
version
is
expected
to
make
over
Rs
1
Crore.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.