Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Soubin Shahir's Survival Thriller Opens HUGE

Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Manjummel Boys is the latest sensation at the Malayalam box office. The movie is the highest-grosser so far in the Malayalam industry and Chidambaram directed the movie. Released theatrically in Malayalam in February, Manjummel Boys was a sleeper hit that emerged as the top most grosser featuring a bunch of young actors.

Owing to the incredible success the movie enjoyed and the critical as well as commercial acclaim Manjummel Boys garnered, Tollywood's one of the biggest production houses, Mythri Movie Makers have bought the Telugu rights to the film. After the dubbing formalities, Manjummel Boys Telugu opened across the two Telugu-speaking states on April 6 to a thumping response.

The movie, which was released one day after Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star hit the screens is getting highly positive reviews and thumbs-up from the film buffs of Tollywood.

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the haunting Guna Caves. It depicts how the holiday trip of 11 youngsters from the Manjummel area of Kochi en route to Kodaikanal takes a tragic turn that tests their friendship, faith, humanity, and emotions.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie's premise, gripping narrative, the director's conviction, and beautiful and striking visuals have made it a satiating watch on the big screen, making it instantly popular. The movie is receiving love and appreciation from Tollywood as well. On its opening day, the movie Manjummel Boys Telugu version is expected to make over Rs 1 Crore.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.