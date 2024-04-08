Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi's Film Goes BIG

Photo Credit:

Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: After ruling the Malayalam box office and becoming the highest-grosser, a youthful survival drama written and directed by Chidambaram titled Manjummel Boys, is now setting the cash registers ringing in Telugu. The movie was dubbed and released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers all over the two Telugu-speaking states as well as overseas on April 6.

On the release day, the morning shows saw a lukewarm response but by the end of the day, the evening shows were housefull and theatres were jampacked. In addition, the second day of the release was bigger than the first day, making Manjummel Boys a dear film to the Telugu audiences and film buffs. Extra theatres and shows have been added to the film, owing to the demand.

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the haunting Guna Caves. It depicts how the holiday trip of 11 youngsters from the Manjummel area of Kochi en route to Kodaikanal takes a tragic turn that tests their friendship, faith, humanity, and emotions.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie's premise, gripping narrative, the director's conviction, and beautiful and striking visuals have made it a satiating watch on the big screen, making it instantly popular. The movie is receiving love and appreciation from Tollywood as well.

The movie opened well at the Telugu box office and is making a decent money. After enjoying a solid run in the opening weekend, Manjummel Boys Telugu is unstoppable at the box office.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.