Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Soubin Shahir-Sreenath Bhasi's Film Goes BIG

Manjummel
Boys
(Telugu)
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3
Prediction:
After
ruling
the
Malayalam
box
office
and
becoming
the
highest-grosser,
a
youthful
survival
drama
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
titled
Manjummel
Boys,
is
now
setting
the
cash
registers
ringing
in
Telugu.
The
movie
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
all
over
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
as
well
as
overseas
on
April
6.
On
the
release
day,
the
morning
shows
saw
a
lukewarm
response
but
by
the
end
of
the
day,
the
evening
shows
were
housefull
and
theatres
were
jampacked.
In
addition,
the
second
day
of
the
release
was
bigger
than
the
first
day,
making
Manjummel
Boys
a
dear
film
to
the
Telugu
audiences
and
film
buffs.
Extra
theatres
and
shows
have
been
added
to
the
film,
owing
to
the
demand.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
The
movie
is
a
survival
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
2006
near
the
haunting
Guna
Caves.
It
depicts
how
the
holiday
trip
of
11
youngsters
from
the
Manjummel
area
of
Kochi
en
route
to
Kodaikanal
takes
a
tragic
turn
that
tests
their
friendship,
faith,
humanity,
and
emotions.
Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
movie's
premise,
gripping
narrative,
the
director's
conviction,
and
beautiful
and
striking
visuals
have
made
it
a
satiating
watch
on
the
big
screen,
making
it
instantly
popular.
The
movie
is
receiving
love
and
appreciation
from
Tollywood
as
well.
The
movie
opened
well
at
the
Telugu
box
office
and
is
making
a
decent
money.
After
enjoying
a
solid
run
in
the
opening
weekend,
Manjummel
Boys
Telugu
is
unstoppable
at
the
box
office.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.