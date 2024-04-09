Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Chidambaram-Soubin Shahir's Film Holds Strong

Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Telugu:
Manjummel
Boys
movie's
Telugu
version
was
released
worldwide
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
and
Sukumar
Writings
banners
on
April
6,
following
its
tremendous
and
unprecedented
success
in
Malayalam.
The
movie
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram,
Manjummel
Boys
is
the
highest-grosser
at
the
Kerala
box
office,
beating
the
rest.
Manjummel
Boys
Synopsis
The
movie
is
a
survival
thriller
based
on
a
real-life
incident
that
happened
in
2006
near
the
infamous
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal.
A
group
of
9
friends
embark
on
a
jolly
holiday
trip
from
the
Manjummel
area
of
Kochi.
They
explore
the
city
and
take
a
turn
to
see
the
Guna
Caves.
Unfortunately,
after
entering
the
restricted
are,
one
of
their
friends
slips
into
a
cave
opening
that
is
almost
900
ft.
The
perplexed
boys
don't
know
what
to
do
but
are
vehement
about
not
leaving
their
friend
there.
Despite
discouraging
situations,
all
of
them
try
to
retrieve
him
from
the
cave.
Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
The
movie's
premise,
gripping
narrative,
the
director's
conviction,
and
beautifully
striking
visuals
have
made
Manjummel
Boys
a
satiating
watch
on
the
big
screen.
The
film's
humongous
success
in
Malayalam
made
it
instantly
popular
all
over
the
country
if
not
the
entire
South
India.
The
movie
is
receiving
love
and
appreciation
from
Tollywood
as
well,
after
it
was
released
in
Telugu
dubbed
version.
The
bookings
for
Manjummel
Boys
on
the
first
day
first
show
were
slow
but
towards
the
end
of
the
day,
the
theatres
were
fully
booked.
On
the
second
day,
more
number
of
shows
and
screens
were
added.
The
box
office
numbers
were
also
encouraging
and
were
higher
than
day
1.
Manjummel
Boys
Cast
The
movie
stars
Soubin
Shahir
as
Kuttan,
Sreenath
Bhasi
as
Subhash,
Balu
Varghese
as
Sixen,
Ganapathi
S.Poduval
as
Krishnakumar,
Lal
Jr.
as
Sibu,
Deepak
Parambol
as
Sudhi,
Abhiram
Radhakrishnan
as
Anil,
Arun
Kurian
as
Sujith,
Khalid
Rahman
as
Prasad,
Chandu
Salimkumar
as
Abhilash,
Vishnu
Reghu
as
Shebin,
and
Kathiresan
as
a
cop,
among
others
who
played
key
roles.
Manjummel
Boys
Crew
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Chidambaram
S
Poduval.
Babu
Shahir
and
Soubin
Shahir
funded
the
Manjummel
Boys
movie
under
the
Parava
Films
banner.
Shyju
Khalid
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
Vivek
Harshan
did
the
film's
editing.
Sushin
Shyam
composed
the
survival
thriller's
entire
music
and
background
score.