Manjummel Boys (Telugu) Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Chidambaram-Soubin Shahir's Film Holds Strong

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Telugu: Manjummel Boys movie's Telugu version was released worldwide by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings banners on April 6, following its tremendous and unprecedented success in Malayalam. The movie written and directed by Chidambaram, Manjummel Boys is the highest-grosser at the Kerala box office, beating the rest.

Manjummel Boys Synopsis

The movie is a survival thriller based on a real-life incident that happened in 2006 near the infamous Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. A group of 9 friends embark on a jolly holiday trip from the Manjummel area of Kochi. They explore the city and take a turn to see the Guna Caves. Unfortunately, after entering the restricted are, one of their friends slips into a cave opening that is almost 900 ft. The perplexed boys don't know what to do but are vehement about not leaving their friend there. Despite discouraging situations, all of them try to retrieve him from the cave.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Prediction

The movie's premise, gripping narrative, the director's conviction, and beautifully striking visuals have made Manjummel Boys a satiating watch on the big screen. The film's humongous success in Malayalam made it instantly popular all over the country if not the entire South India. The movie is receiving love and appreciation from Tollywood as well, after it was released in Telugu dubbed version.

The bookings for Manjummel Boys on the first day first show were slow but towards the end of the day, the theatres were fully booked. On the second day, more number of shows and screens were added. The box office numbers were also encouraging and were higher than day 1.

Manjummel Boys Cast

The movie stars Soubin Shahir as Kuttan, Sreenath Bhasi as Subhash, Balu Varghese as Sixen, Ganapathi S.Poduval as Krishnakumar, Lal Jr. as Sibu, Deepak Parambol as Sudhi, Abhiram Radhakrishnan as Anil, Arun Kurian as Sujith, Khalid Rahman as Prasad, Chandu Salimkumar as Abhilash, Vishnu Reghu as Shebin, and Kathiresan as a cop, among others who played key roles.

Manjummel Boys Crew

The movie was written and directed by Chidambaram S Poduval. Babu Shahir and Soubin Shahir funded the Manjummel Boys movie under the Parava Films banner. Shyju Khalid worked as the cinematographer and Vivek Harshan did the film's editing. Sushin Shyam composed the survival thriller's entire music and background score.